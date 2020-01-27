The Public Lands Council has hired Kaitlynn Glover as its new executive director.
She will serve as the chief lobbyist for the organization, representing 22,000 cattle and sheep producers in western states on resource issues affecting their operations.
PLC focuses on legislative and regulatory issues to protect grazing on federal land, including the Clean Water Act, tax policy, the Endangered Species Act, property rights and other matters that affect livestock production in the West.
“I’m passionate about the work of the Public Lands Council and look forward to working with the incredible leaders who volunteer their time to lead the organization,” Glover said in a press release on Monday.
“My top priority will continue to be executing the policy developed by public lands grazers across the West to ensure a strong future for agriculture and healthy public lands. I look forward to leveraging my experience and bringing new perspectives to the many important issues impacting the West,” she said.
Glover comes to PLC from Sen. John Barrasso’s (R-Wyo.) office and brings additional experience in international affairs from her work with the agricultural semi-state authority Teagasc in Ireland.
Originally from Wyoming, she has strong ties to grazers, recreationalists and many other users of public land resources.
“As we look at the future of federal lands ranching in Washington and anticipate the leadership needed to drive our priority issues forward, we need a strong voice,” Bob Skinner, PLC president, said.
“Kaitlynn is an outstanding fit as she comes well equipped to serve our organization with legislative knowledge, relationships and a passion to drive PLC to higher ground,” he said.
Glover replaces Ethan Lane, who is now vice president of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Glover will also lead NCBA’s natural resources policy portfolio in the organization's Washington, D.C. office.