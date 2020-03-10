Taylor Reeves, a Caldwell, Idaho, native, will serve as the new communications director for the Idaho Cattle Association, the organization announced in a press release.
Before being hired at ICA, Reeves worked as the social media coordinator at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and in communications and marketing at Boise State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with certificates in public relations and Spanish from BSU.
She has a love for the outdoors, fishing and hunting and said she’s excited to become more involved in the cattle industry and is grateful for the opportunity to work for ICA, the organization stated.
“The Idaho Cattle Association is pleased to have Taylor as part of our team. She will be a great asset,” the organization stated.