A two-day course for wheat farmers and crop consultants will resume in December after a two-year hiatus.

Registration is now open for Washington State University's Wheat Academy Dec. 13-14 in Pullman.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you