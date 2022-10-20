A two-day course for wheat farmers and crop consultants will resume in December after a two-year hiatus.
Registration is now open for Washington State University's Wheat Academy Dec. 13-14 in Pullman.
"We try to do hands-on things, we try to get people involved and that format just doesn't work remotely — I think it has to be in-person to be of value," said Drew Lyon, WSU weed science professor.
Space is limited to 72 people.
Registration is $85 for growers and $170 for industry representatives. Individual companies are asked to limit the number of employees they send to 10.
The registration fee covers parking on campus, two lunches, a lightly catered social hour and refreshments throughout the event.
The program was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, "there were some masking requirements that some of our clientele were rather resistant to, and I didn't want to become the mask police, so we just decided not to do it," Lyon said.
This year, there is no mask requirement.
The academy packs a lot into two days, Lyon said.
"I think we cover topics in much more depth," he said. "So people that are really interested in the science and what's going on, they find this more valuable than going and listening to a 30-minute talk that might introduce a topic but not get into it."
Participants can attend 8 of the 12 courses offered and meet WSU and USDA researchers.
Soil health and herbicide-resistant weeds are likely to be popular topics, Lyon said.
Herbicide resistance has continued to be a problem, he said. Growers are interested in CoAXium wheat to combat increasingly resistant downy brome, but Lyon said he's nervous the technology "is going to be overused and abused."
The economics of farming have also changed in the last two years.
"Even though wheat prices maybe are up compared to recent years, the costs of production are so much higher that the actual net income isn't what one would hope," he said.
Lyon pointed to more spring canola production, driven by the price of canola relative to pulse crop prices and grower efforts to combat herbicide-resistant Italian ryegrass.
He also cited going from a high-yielding crop year in 2020 to record drought in 2021 to this year.
"Growers are having to deal with not only market variability but weather variability as well," he said.
Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for all sessions.
