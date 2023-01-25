The high cost of fertilizer has had a major impact on farmers' management decisions since Washington State University's last soil health conference a year ago, an event organizer says.
To revisit the topic, a speaker at this year's SoilCon online conference will discuss how growers choose soil amendments.
The speaker will address the issue by "thinking more critically about what you're putting on," said Molly McIlquham, WSU Extension coordinator for the Washington Soil Health Initiative.
SoilCon will be Feb. 14-15. The online event begins at 8 a.m. both days.
Soil health has become a popular topic in mainstream media, McIlquaham said. Conference organizers want to get at the science beyond "broad claims" and help farmers determine whether certain concepts will work on their land.
Other topics include a scientific roundtable discussion about cover crops and managing residue in organic production systems and dryland production. A producer panel will also discuss the various production systems.
The conference will explain the metrics used to assess soil health, how those metrics change according to production system and region, and the best management practices to support a resilient soil system.
The topics are relevant to agriculture and natural resource professionals, producers, consultants, university faculty and students and members of the public, she said.
Last year, 1,000 people registered for the virtual conference. McIlquham hopes to top that number this year.
She estimates at least 25% of the audience are farmers.
"We're excited to be able to reach people all across the country and even the world," she said. "We're hoping (farmers) come away with a new lens to think about their soil, thinking of it as a cycle, a living system, but also one that can change and adapt over time."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com