Fertilizer (copy)

This year's WSU SoilCon will address the high cost of fertilizer.

 123rf

The high cost of fertilizer has had a major impact on farmers' management decisions since Washington State University's last soil health conference a year ago, an event organizer says.

To revisit the topic, a speaker at this year's SoilCon online conference will discuss how growers choose soil amendments.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you