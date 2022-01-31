Washington State University weed scientists Drew Lyon and Ian Burke have released their annual report on the latest research about the effectiveness of various herbicides.
Each year, Lyon and Burke conduct field research trials, comparing weeds, cropping systems and herbicides. Their report goes to growers, crop consultants and chemical companies.
Such crops as winter and spring wheat, winter peas and spring canola are included.
The researchers don't make recommendations, Lyon said. They want to provide an unbiased resource for farmers to compare to their particular weed situation.
"We might say, 'It looks like this product will work well for this particular purpose,' or 'This didn't work all that well,'" he said. "We call them like we see them. Sometimes people aren't happy with how things come out, but that's how they come out."
The report includes a disclaimer that some of the pesticides were tested under an experimental use permit from WSDA. Application of a pesticide to a crop or site that is not on the label is a violation of pesticide law and may subject the applicator to civil penalties up to $7,500, and may also result in illegal residues that could subject the crop to seizure or embargo by WSDA or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Farmers should check the label before using a product and obtain all necessary permits in advance, the researchers advise.
Crops had a hard time competing with weeds in 2021 due to drought, Lyon said.
"Because it was so dry, we had a number of studies where we put out pre-emergence or pre-plant type treatments that did not get enough water to activate them," he said. "So things that may have worked in another year may not have worked all that well this year."
Lyon and Burke have warned farmers about the increasing risk of weeds developing resistance to herbicides through repeated use. It's occurring in more species of weeds and more herbicides, Lyon said.
"I don't think it's getting better," Lyon said. "As we have fewer and fewer products that work, people rely on those more and more, and use them more and more. That just drives the cycle to faster and faster development of herbicide resistance."
More chemical mechanisms and modes of action will be more critical as the products lose their efficacy, he said.
Lyon expects the biggest problems in 2022 to be herbicide availability and price.
"The same supply issues that are hitting furniture and cars are also hitting growers, so it's hard to get some product, and the product that's out there is more expensive," Lyon said.
That might encourage farmers to use less of it, he said.
"But that's not always the best idea, either," Lyon said. "You want to use the most effective rate, and not the lowest."
Lyon and Burke have released a report each year since 2013. All are available on WSU's Small Grains website.