A new informational brochure from Washington State University Extension will help farmers combat the development of weeds resistant to herbicides.
For decades, farmers have relied on an array of herbicides to get rid of weeds that compete with their crops and drastically reduce yields. Now, through repeated use of those chemicals, the weeds are developing resistance to them.
WSU weed scientist Drew Lyon and his team have been cautioning farmers about the growing problem.
The new 12-page brochure puts that information in one place, in a "succinct" manner, Lyon said. It will allow farmers to think about steps they're already taking and that they might add, he said.
Some farmers are getting the message, while some aren't, Lyon said.
"Even if they get the message, it's not an easy change for some people," he said. "There are economic incentives to continue using things that work well for you. It's also human nature to use things that work well for you, and herbicides, when they work, are a very easy approach to weed management."
Herbicide resistance levels vary, depending on the weed. Lyon estimates that roughly every Italian ryegrass plant has some resistance to a herbicide.
In the Walla Walla area, downy brome is resistant to Group 2 herbicides. Wild oats are resistant to most Group 1 and Group 2 herbicides.
"We've come through a period where there were lots of new, effective herbicides coming to market all the time, and we could be a bit sloppy about how we used them, but those days are behind us," Lyon said. "If we continue to use herbicides like we have in the past, pretty soon we're going to find ourselves with nothing that's very effective."
Lyon emphasizes using crop rotation, multiple chemical modes of action and more pre-emergence herbicides.
Farmers can use the brochure to implement as many steps as possible, he said.
WSU, the University of Idaho and Oregon State University are working to coordinate approaches to weed control across the region. Some community action groups are forming, Lyon said.
Lyon is most concerned about reaching a point where no herbicide is effective. That would mean farmers would have to go back to doing things the way their grandfather did, he said.
"Which is time-consuming, costly and a lot more complicated," he said.