Washington State University has posted its 2021 winter variety trial field maps, said Clark Neely, head of the cereal variety testing program.
Several locations didn't quite get the stands Neely and his team were hoping for. Among them were St. Andrews and Dusty.
"They may be able to glean some information about emergence under less than ideal conditions," Neely said.
Soft white winter wheat varieties WA 8305 CL+ and WA 8306 CL+ have been named Piranha CL+ and Sockeye CL+, respectively. Both have been in the trial two years, with Sockeye CL+ only in high rainfall trials, and have "excellent yield so far and strong test weight," Neely said.
Farmers checking out the trials may want to watch for cold hardiness in the midst of the La Nina winter, Neely said. La Nina typically means colder and wetter weather.
"I would expect some of these varieties that tend to do better in the higher rainfall zones to maybe do a little bit better in the drier regions, if we're trending above-average precipitation," Neely said.
In the last five years, the region has tended toward higher precipitation, meaning varieties like Otto that are designed for drought-stress years "haven't been looking as good" due to the ample moisture, he said.