As a dryland cropping systems agronomist in western Nebraska for 22 years, Drew Lyon used to read Bill Schillinger's research papers.
"While he was kind of dealing with similar stuff, the Pacific Northwest is just different because of the rainfall patterns and the soil situations," Lyon recalled. "It was always interesting to me because sometimes they lined up to what I was doing in the Great Plains and sometimes they didn't."
Now a Washington State University weed science professor and interim chairman of WSU's crop and soil science department, Lyon will be the one recommending a final candidate to WSU leadership for Schillinger's replacement, following a search committee process and faculty input.
Lyon hopes to have the position filled by the end of the year.
Schillinger retired in January after 29 years at WSU's dryland research station in Lind, Wash., although he continues to work as an emeritus professor.
The position is critical for wheat farmers.
"The dryland areas of eastern Washington and eastern Oregon are just kind of unique, really in the world," Lyon said. "We need somebody out there who understands that type of agriculture and can work with growers ... under those conditions to answer questions that growers have."
The dryland area is the largest wheat production area in the state, Lyon said.
"While we may be able to grow more wheat per acre here in the Palouse, the sheer acreage of wheat outside the Palouse in the dryland areas outweighs what's done here," he said.
A search committee is reviewing "20-some" applications.
"That's a good number," Lyon said. "If you can get somewhere between 20 and 30 applicants, you can get a decent number of good candidates. What we want is at least three solid candidates to bring in."
The committee includes WSU faculty and Washington Grain Commission board member Brian Cochrane, a Kahlotus, Wash., farmer.
Cochrane said he's hoping for a "hands-on, in-the-field person" to provide analysis to growers in the "heart of dryland country."
"It's important to have someone that is versed on the techniques and practices that dryland farmers utilize in Eastern Washington," Cochrane said. "It's basically our eyes and ears of research for the varieties of wheat we need to grow in the dryland area of eastern Washington."
Cochrane already has a wish list for the new person.
"For them to hit the ground running and come up with a drought-resistant wheat in a year," he said with a laugh. "Unrealistic expectations, but this is an unrealistic world going on. We've got to have someone in place right now because things are changing so fast, we don't want to get behind."
The committee will follow up with Zoom online meetings with several individuals, Lyon said.
"The difficulty, and we knew this would be a difficulty, is that June is very busy for everybody involved in agriculture, and so getting that committee together and finding the time to look through 20-some applications, it's probably going to take a little while," Lyon said, estimating phone interviews will take place after July 4. Potential candidates will likely visit later in the summer.
The position will be located in Lind, but there will be flexibility for the person's residence, Lyon said, noting Schillinger lived in Ritzville and Cheney during his tenure.
Wheat growers will have the opportunity to meet with candidates, Lyon said.
"It's kind of a two-way thing — we're trying to find the best candidate, but when we find them, we want them to come here," he said. "I hope the growers will help us identify that best person, and help us sell the Lind position to the best person."