Washington State University will resume most of its field tour schedule in-person this year after canceling them last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We felt that by June everyone who wanted to receive a COVID vaccine would have the opportunity to get one," said Clark Neely, leader of WSU's cereal variety testing program.
Neely consulted with a university risk management advisory committee, which decided the field days fall under the "outdoor entertainment event" category, allowing for up to 200 attendees under Phase II conditions and 400 under Phase III.
"Our typical field day attendance at variety trials is usually well under 50, so we felt it was pretty safe to hold considering it would be entirely outside," Neely said.
WSU may consider splitting attendees into two groups for several of the larger field days, if needed.
There is no cap on attendance.
The Lind Field Day will not be held this year, as it is a "considerably larger event" and partially held indoors, Neely said.
Neely expects a high level of interest in the field days after last year's cancellations. The university pivoted to online field days in 2020, drawing more than 1,600 views. Neely plans to record and post videos of the presentations again this year.
He will walk growers through variety trials. He will also promote a new mobile phone app with a variety selection tool that will be available by early June.
WSU hosts the in-field portion of the event, Neely said. Any events held before or after the in-field plot tours are up to sponsors or county wheat grower associations.
WSU plans to follow government guidelines for masks and social distancing, which are subject to change. As long as a county is in Phase II or III, the field day is likely to take place. The university would likely cancel an event if a county reverts back to Phase I.