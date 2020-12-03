AMITY, Ore. — Bruce Ruddenklau is no stranger to growing wheat at his Willamette Valley farm, but this experiment is something a little different.
Ruddenklau and his wife, Helle, farm nearly 1,000 acres near Amity, Ore., producing a variety of specialty crops including grass seed, radish seed and beans. The couple also plants wheat in rotation, which provides agronomic benefits and a little extra cash on the side.
When Yamasa Inc., one of the world's largest makers of soy sauce, expressed an interest in using flour milled from local wheat at its production plant in nearby Salem, Ruddenklau said they were game to give it a shot.
But there was one key distinction. Most wheat grown in the Pacific Northwest is soft white wheat, a variety with comparatively low levels of protein that is largely exported to Asia, where it is used to make spongecake, noodles and crackers.
The kind of flour required to make soy sauce must be higher in protein — at least 11%. That would mean growing a different variety, known as hard red wheat, which growers in the region like Ruddenklau have less experience farming.
"We weren't real sure if we could make it here or not," Ruddenklau said. "I figured we had nothing to lose by giving this a try."
Yamasa is a Japanese corporation that traces its roots to 1645. The company opened its U.S. soy sauce plant in southeast Salem in 1994. "Oregon's moderate climate, humidity and water quality are instrumental in the brewing of soy sauce by environmentally assisting the required fermentation process that produces a mellow, distinct taste," Yamasa explains on its website.
While ingredients for Yamasa soy sauce have typically come from the eastern U.S. and Canada, CEO Koji Shiraiwa said he wanted to buy locally grown wheat as a way to reduce transportation costs and increase brand recognition.
"We are not planning to take over our competitor, but rather planning to build a strong foothold in the local market by emphasizing our high-quality soy sauce using local ingredients," Shiraiwa said. "Surprisingly, not many Oregonians know Yamasa is local."
The company reached out earlier this year to SEDCOR, the Strategic Economic Development Corporation serving Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, for help.
SEDCOR, in turn, contacted Ruddenklau Farms to see if they would be interested growing the high-protein wheat needed at Yamasa.
"We are so blessed to live in one of the most fertile regions on the continent," said Abisha Stone, Yamhill County business retention and expansion manager for SEDCOR. "Oregon is known for being a high quality, high value, value-added food production state. I think it's because our growers are smart and our food manufacturers are savvy."
Ruddenklau said they found and purchased hard red wheat seed from northeast Oregon and planted a 20-acre plot that had just rotated out of tall fescue and spring peas.
Thanks in part to timely rains and a late-season application of fertilizer, Ruddenklau said the harvest was a success, yielding an estimated 125 bushels per acre. The wheat was tested for protein levels at Oregon State University, coming in at 15%.
"At the end of the season, we got it," Ruddenklau said. "That was really encouraging."
But the story is not yet finished, as Ruddenklau is quick to point out. The wheat is still in the bin while samples undergo further testing for chemical residues.
Once that happens, Ruddenklau said he is optimistic it could lead to a niche market for area growers.
"We just need to have some more time to figure out if it can be consistent," he said.
Hard red wheat at 13% protein is currently trading in Portland at $5.70-$5.80 per bushel, versus $5.55-$5.64 per bushel for soft white wheat, providing a small price premium.
Stone, with SEDCOR, said the benefits to the region extend beyond the farm.
"When community members buy locally made goods, they keep their money in the community," Stone said. "The same applies to businesses — when they source from local suppliers, that money stays in our local economy and has a multiplier effect, supporting the creation of jobs, local infrastructure through the increased tax base, and ultimately more local goods are made."