Willamette Valley agronomist Steven VanGrunsven came out on top of the National Wheat Foundation’s annual wheat yield contest.
VanGrunsven was the largest “Bin Buster,” with a yield of 192.73 bushels per acre in the irrigated winter wheat category. VanGrunsven planted Limagrain’s LCS Shine.
“Definitely unexpected — we were hoping for a little more, honestly, but in a tough year like this, obviously everyone had tough conditions,” VanGrunsven told the Capital Press.
VanGrunsven works by day as an agronomist, consulting with farmers, and then raises wheat as a rotation crop with his wife on her family dairy operation.
“We didn’t know it was going to be a tough year going in, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t paying attention to soil fertility, picking a good variety and (wanting) a good stand,” he said.
Farmers in Oregon’s Willamette Valley don’t typically irrigate winter wheat, but given the tough conditions, irrigation became “key,” VanGrunsven said.
Even with irrigation, VanGrunsven’s farm didn’t catch up to the average rainfall they normally receive, he said. Heat in June was unexpected, although his wheat was irrigated enough at that point it might have weathered the stress better than some, he said.
“In general in the Willamette Valley, I think most farmers were happy with quality, for sure,” VanGrunsven said. “Quality and yield are both very important to us, especially in a year like this.”
Compared to some of the other crops grown in the valley, wheat came out of the year “OK,” VanGrunsven added.
“I would say the least damage out of a lot of the other crops,” he said.
According to the foundation, many of the 387 participants in the contest described their crops as “better than expected.”
“The crops in the spring wheat areas overcame historic drought and a heatwave that is being described as a 1,000-year weather event,” the foundation stated in a press release. “The winter wheat crop experienced the ‘Valentine’s Week Historic Winter Outbreak’ of snow, sleet, freezing rain and extremely cold temperatures that lasted for several days. In the Northeast, the rain was plentiful and too much so during harvest time.”
Grain must be Grade 1 or 2 by Federal Grain Inspection Service standards to be eligible for awards.
Other Bin Busters in the annual contest:
• Washington’s Phillip Gross, with the Warden Hutterian brethren, in the irrigated spring wheat category, with 184.36 bushels per acre. Gross planted the AgriPro variety AP Venom.
• William Willard, of Frederick, Md., in the dryland winter wheat category, with a yield of 141.41 bushels per acre. Willard planted the Pioneer variety 26R59.
• John Hofer of Milnor, N.D., in the dryland spring wheat category, with a yield of 122.23 bushels per acre. Hofer planted the WestBred variety WB9590.
The foundation recognizes Bin Busters, followed by first-place winners through fifth place, depending on the category:
• Rylee Reynolds of Castleford, Idaho, placed first in the irrigated winter wheat category with a yield of 190.06 bushels per acre, using Syngenta’s SY Ovation.
• Joel Zwainz of Lincoln County in Washington placed second with a yield of 182.18 bushels per acre, also using LCS Shine.
• Boe Clausen of Warden, Wash., placed first in the irrigated spring wheat category with a yield of 157.73 bushels per acre, also using AP Venom.
• Dallin Wilcox of Rexburg, Idaho, placed second with a yield of 147.64 bushels per acre, using WestBred’s WB7589.
Other farmers include:
Dryland Winter:
Washington: Warren Garrett of Columbia County, with a yield of 116.08 bushels, planting a third Artdeco, a third Tandem and a third Hulk.
Irrigated Winter:
Idaho: Darwin Koehn of Twin Falls County, with a yield of 187.12 bushels, planting AgriPro’s AP Exceed.
Rick Pearson of Twin Falls County, with a yield of 161.14 bushels, planting Syngenta’s SY Iliad.
Washington: David Gross of Spokane County, with a yield of 164.21 bushels, planting LCS Shine.
Benjamin Leavitt of Grant County, with a yield of 152.45 bushels, planting WB4394.
Dryland spring:
Washington: John Dixon of Garfield County, with a yield of 91.87 bushels, planting Washington State University variety Ryan.
Irrigated spring:
Idaho: Terry Wilcox of Madison County, with a yield of 144.33 bushels, planting WB9668.
Washington: Pat Ochoa of Adams County, with a yield of 141.85 bushels, planting WB9668 and WB9350.
Winners from each category and subcategory will be recognized at the wheat reception during the 2022 Commodity Classic, to be held March 10-12 New Orleans.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization incorporated and headquartered in Washington, D.C., governed by a nine-member board of directors overseen by executive director Chandler Goule and managed by project manager Anne Osborne, who is assisted by the staff of the National Association of Wheat Growers, the foundation’s sole member.