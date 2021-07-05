EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — A fire that began just east of town at about noon on the Fourth of July was pushed by wind and burned an estimated 2,500 acres of grass and brush, threatening homes, orchards, wheat fields and ranches.
About 80 homes were under "evacuation" or "prepare to evacuate" orders as the fire spread in the afternoon but no homes or structures were known to be damaged or lost by Monday morning, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 2. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, she said.
Other officials said the fire was 10% contained as of Monday morning.
The fire, dubbed the Batterman Fire for Batterman Road, spread into the hills for about 10 miles southeast of East Wenatchee and above the town of Rock Island to near the Palisades valley.
It appeared some wheat fields in the area may have burned as a large increase in smoke came over a ridge above Rock Island about 6:45 p.m. Firefighters were working to protect homes in the area.
About a dozen aircraft fought the fire along with firefighters from several local fire districts.
The fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. and started on dryland just north of Grant Road and Ward Street, McKellar said. That’s about 2 miles east of Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The cause is being investigated and there is no indication it was fireworks, McKellar said.
The origin was fairly close to the tree fruit warehouses of Northern Fruit Co., Stemilt Growers and Columbia Fruit Packers and to the Polaris and Sabey data centers but none of those facilities were damaged.
It was also close to the east end of the 575-acre Legacy Orchard of McDougall & Sons tree fruit company.
“My orchard manager said it was about a mile from the orchard. I think it maybe was a little closer,” said Scott McDougall, company president.