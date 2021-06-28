A fire that burned 2,100 acres near Lind, Wash., is nearly contained. Officials on June 28 said they hope to wrap it up within the next day or so.
The fire was reported at 10:56 a.m. June 27, according to the Washington State Patrol.
There were no injuries or structures lost, Trooper Jeff Sevigney said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cost of damage is unknown.
An early report first estimated the fire at 20,000 acres, Sevigney said. He was not certain about the reasons for the acreage discrepancy.
"Sometimes these things are lost in translation in the heat of the battle," he said. "I don't know if somebody heard ... (people) were saying 2,000 and they heard 20,000."
Some residents were evacuated during the initial attack on the fire, Sevigney said, but there are no current evacuation orders in place. Those people who wanted to return home were allowed, he said.
Firefighters were working to catch hot spots and do "mop-up work," Sevigney said.
The fire burned mostly sage brush and "crop infrastructure," meaning farmland. Sevigney didn't have further details on the kind of crop. The initial report said sage brush, grass and wheat.
"All eyes are on the weather," he said, referring to the high temperatures and the red flag fire warning that's in effect for the area.