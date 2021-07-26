Wheat prices will be tied to the corn market for the next few months as more of it goes for livestock feed, a Washington State University economist say.
When corn prices are high, wheat begins to enter the livestock feed market, Randy Fortenbery, WSU small grains economist, told the Capital Press.
The higher prices mean less export volume, Fortenbery added. Current export projections are less than at the same time last year, but that's offset by higher feed use.
"We're in the first quarter of the marketing year," he said. "This is a very unsettling time because we've started (harvesting), but we don't really know what we have, and we don't know the quality yet of what we have."
Some Northwest farmers may be interested in storing their wheat, but Fortenbery considers that risky.
"Our prices are already pretty strong relative to other parts of the country," he said.
If the corn crop outlook improves, the price of futures may decrease. USDA's corn yield projections may be high relative to crop progress reports. The first corn field report will be in August, Fortenbery said.
Farmers might see higher prices for wheat, but if they have poor yields because of drought, they may need to file insurance claims.
"It's going to be very farm-specific this year, in terms of crop insurance payments, whether you do or don't get hit with a discount because of protein, and what your individual yields are," Fortenbery said.
Fortenbery is also watching the labor picture.
Much of the Pacific Northwest relies on migrant or seasonal labor, particularly fruit producers. Immigration concerns are likely to be the biggest issues into next year, Fortenbery said.
The trucking industry is having a hard time attracting truckers, and the food service industry is having difficulty hiring employees, he added.
Some employees have been drawn to other industries by higher wages or more schedule flexibility.
"If you can't effectively move product, prices tend to go up at the retail level and they kind of go down at the farm level," Fortenbery said.
Fortenbery isn't sure there's a specific solution to the problem.
"I think we're adjusting to a new normal," he said. "I don't think we've arrived there yet."