Albert Kwarteng, a doctoral student in University of Idaho’s Department of Plant Sciences, discusses a study he is leading for his dissertation about how weed pressure affects wheat cultivars during a field day at the UI Aberdeen Research and Extension Center during the summer.
Albert Adjesiwor, weed scientist at the University of Idaho Kimberly Research and Extension Center.
Idaho researchers are turning up the weed pressure in an effort to develop hardier wheat varieties.
University of Idaho researcher Albert Adjesiwor, weed scientist and extension specialist based in Kimberly, and graduate student Albert Kwarteng are saving and replanting repeated generations of spring wheat seed from parent plants raised in a weedy environment.
"It's mostly basic research at this point," Adjesiwor told the Capital Press. "The long-term goal is, would we be able to find some genes within the plant that would make them more competitive?"
If they do, plant breeders might be able to use those genes to make wheat more competitive in the field, he said.
Adjesiwor compared the research to studies taking a similar approach to drought and salt stress and insect pest pressure.
Adjesiwor and Kwarteng began the research in 2021. They are able to raise three generations in a year in a greenhouse. They recently seeded a fourth generation and will seed a fifth next month, Adjesiwor said.
They're seeking $300,000 in funding from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture for a two-year grant to "delve into the mechanisms" to determine the causes of the differences they're seeing, Adjesiwor said. They want to see if there are any changes in DNA, root structure or plant height.
The researchers are using kochia and Italian ryegrass, which Adjesiwor said are among the most problematic weeds to control because they have developed resistance to many herbicides.
"We have sprayed our way into this problem, so we cannot spray our way back out," Adjesiwor said. "When it comes to resistance, it's not a question of if, it is a question of when it shows up. It's time to start thinking outside of the box."
He also cited the public's sensitivity to chemical use to combat pests and weeds. He pointed to a theory that farmers could wind up achieving the same yields with fewer herbicides if research efforts prove successful.
Kwarteng and Adjesiwor are also working with canola. They are in the first generation of trials assessing how canola responds to pressure from kochia and Italian ryegrass.
