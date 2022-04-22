As wheat crop tours for farmers resume in the Pacific Northwest, researchers also plan to get together for their annual field day.
The Western Wheat Workers tour June 20-22 is primarily for researchers, crop consultants and industry leaders, but farmers are also welcome, said Christina Hagerty, Oregon State University assistant professor of plant pathology at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Pendleton, Ore.
"We really get into the minutiae at these meetings," Hagerty said. "Getting researchers together like this gives us the opportunity to really understand what the biggest challenges are in the community of researchers, and how we can tackle that as a unit."
Topics can include different races of stripe rust, disease resistance genes and locations of cooperative trials. State reports about the greatest challenges from the past production cycle reveal opportunities for researchers to collaborate, she said.
The event returns to CBARC after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is $100.
The field day is in conjunction with a conference held by National Information Management and Support System's multi-state research committee on cereal diseases, WERA97.
Hagerty welcomed the resumption of in-person field days.
"There's nothing like in-person conversations," she said. "There's just really nothing like getting to walk the plots with your colleagues and stakeholders."
The agenda includes discussions about cover cropping, a presentation from Syngenta about hybrid wheat and farm visits, which include a walk-through of a 15-foot trench on the Aquino family's DLL Ranch and Chris Williams of Johns Ranch discussing dryland and irrigated winter wheat, irrigated organic dark northern spring wheat, irrigated organic spring barley and green peas.
While planning the event, Hagerty made a point to focus less on formal presentations in favor of just spending time together.
"Folks are really excited to get out in the field and just have really organic, unstructured conversations," Hagerty said. "That's a nice time to just sit next to a researcher you might not know, introduce yourself and have a nice conversation."
