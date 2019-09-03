The Pacific Northwest Wheat Quality Council will meet Jan. 28-31 in Spokane.
At the meeting, the industry reviews wheat varieties that have been recently released or are soon to be released, said Doug Engle, technician for Washington State University at the USDA Agricultural Research Service's Western Wheat Quality Lab in Pullman.
Various cooperators — including major milling companies and representatives of overseas mills — check out flour samples and determine whether to move forward with a variety, Engle said.
"Everyone who is part of the development process for wheat participates," he said.
Cooperators share the things they like or dislike about a sample.
"Wheat quality is in the eye of the beholder," Engle said. "There's some central issues for hard and soft wheat quality, but the individual user is the one who has to actually make a buck with them."
Farmers and breeders are invested in producing high-quality varieties, Engle said.
"It's a vital exercise that happens every year," he said.
The event begins with a workshop on the falling number test, which measures wheat starch damage that reduces the quality of baked goods and noodles. The price of grain with a low falling number is discounted because end-use quality is compromised by starch damage.
USDA molecular geneticist Camille Steber and wheat breeder Kimberly Garland Campbell will lead the workshop.
Stakeholders will provide and receive updates, and discuss future research, Engle said.
The agenda includes a day of reports from regional wheat breeding and research programs, technical presentations, tours of processing facilities and a baking discussion.
Growers are welcome to attend, Engle said. Cost is $380 before Jan. 2 and $430 for late or on-site registration.
For more information, contact Engle at 509-335-4062 or doug_engle@wsu.edu