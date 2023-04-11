The wheat market barely rippled when Russia recently threatened to exit a grain export deal with Turkey, the United Nations and Ukraine, grain analysts say.

The agreement allows food shipments from three Black Sea ports.

Byron Behne mug

Byron Behne
Dan Steiner

Dan Steiner
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you