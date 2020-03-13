SPOKANE — The wheat market will be full of uncertainties for the foreseeable future, a Washington Grain Commission board member says.
"Coronavirus is obviously leading the charge," Ty Jessup, an industry representative, said during his market outlook presentation at the commission meeting March 12. "We're in a different realm now. This is something that's uncharted territory. Where's it going to go? I have no idea."
Grower wheat-selling is essentially zero, and demand is light, Jessup said.
Jessup said wheat prices have dropped 20 to 30 cents per bushel over the last month. That's not all due to the virus, he said. There are other factors.
"There's a lot of uncertainty in the industry," Jessup said.
He's not sure what the future price range could be.
The virus may delay China's purchase of wheat following the new trade agreement with the U.S. Jessup said the expectation is that China will still buy wheat, but the timing may be "skewed."
"The longer this event changes things in the world, it's just going to push it back," he said.
The industry didn't really expect China to begin purchasing until the second half of the year, with new crop, Jessup said.
Jessup is marketing manager for HighLine Grain Growers in Waterville, Wash.
Jessup also pointed to a large global supply of wheat.
Australia is expected to have a 40% bigger crop as farmers there enter planting season.
Current production projections for the Black Sea region are 82 million tons in Russia, with the possibility of reaching 85 million tons, which Jessup said would set a record.
Ukraine's crop may be down a little, but 95% is rated "good to excellent," he said.
Glen Squires, CEO of the commission, said the wheat price received by Washington farmers is typically 20 to 45 cents above the average nationwide price. It's been holding about 96 cents higher, he said. That's "unusual," Squires said.
The U.S. average wheat price received is $4.55 per bushel, while Washington is at $5.51.
He pointed to lower prices nationally for hard red winter wheat, while Washington farmers are boosted by demand for soft white wheat, a market class grown primarily in the Pacific Northwest.
Squires uses the figures as a way to gauge the commission's budget. He expects it to be down about $500,000 compared to last year, due to lower winter wheat yields. The state's wheat production dropped from 153 million to 142 million bushels, he said.
"The average price so far is about the same," he said.
The commission finalizes its annual budget during its May meeting.
And coronavirus impacts on wheat prices?
"Who knows?" Squires said. "I have no idea."