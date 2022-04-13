PORTLAND — Mike Moran took over as executive director of the Wheat Marketing Center April 1.
Moran has been familiar with the Portland center more than 20 years. He operated bakeries and was manager of Shepherd's Grain, a farmer-owned wheat marketing cooperative.
"That's exactly what the Wheat Marketing Center does, build those bridges between farmers and the people that consume the food they grow," he told the Capital Press.
As manager of the Grand Central Bakery in Portland and Seattle, Moran became interested in farm-direct relationships. The marketing center helped Moran connect with Eastern Washington farmers, working to get their wheat into his bread.
"If you're in the baking industry, your No. 1 ingredient is flour, and that comes from wheat," he said. "Wheat is a product of the soil and the farming methods that go into it and the breeding selection. If, as a baker, you're focused on delivering the highest quality you can, it is in your best interest to have a direct communication with the farmer, so that you can give them feedback on what you're seeing in your food."
The center conducted a national search, said Bill Flory, board chairman and an Idaho wheat farmer.
"Mike has executive experience, industry experience and baking experience," Flory said. He has a "great personality, high energy. ... This will be a great transition."
Moran replaces Janice Cooper, who will retire June 30. Cooper joined the center in 2015.
"You can't ask for a better situation than to be moving into a fully functional organization with a two-month-plus overlap with the existing director to do a clean knowledge hand-off," Moran said.
Moran credits Cooper and the center's staff for their work.
"It's a blessing not to have to come in and fix something that's broken," he said. "How do you take something that's really successful and continue to lead in wheat quality and testing?"
His focus will be building overseas markets for U.S. wheat, particularly meeting the growing demand in South and Central America.
"We do everything from noodles to tortillas to pan breads to sponge cakes to crackers — there are always new and emerging consumer trends, and we want to stay ahead of those," he said. "My focus is building a team that's focused on the future. Continue doing what we do well, and refine it for future needs."
Moran pointed to uncertainty caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, two large wheat exporters.
"I'd like to see us play a big role in steadying people's nerves, assuring them that U.S. wheat is still going to be focused on quality and we're still going to be there for them when they need it," he said.
Moran's message to growers?
"We're here for you," he said. "We understand that the world is an ever-changing landscape, both politically but also with climate variability. Mother Nature is throwing wild cards to farmers left and right, and we're here to help them navigate the hand they're dealt and continue to produce some of the highest quality wheat in the world."