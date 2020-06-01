PORTLAND — The Wheat Marketing Center is scheduled to reopen in mid-June in order to conduct essential testing on the quality of the 2020 crop.
Quality testing is considered an essential activity, and will begin in July, said Janice Cooper, managing director of the center.
Grain elevators and inspection agencies in the Pacific Northwest collect hundreds of grain samples and test them. Last year, the center collected 728 samples.
The Portland-based center provides weekly reports to global wheat buyers on how the crop looks.
"Our customers are looking very closely at those reports to see what the soft white wheat and club wheat harvests are looking like this year, so they can anticipate their purchases and make sure they're going to get the wheat they want," she said.
Quality, reliability of supply and technical service are the competitive advantages U.S. wheat holds in the global marketplace, Cooper said.
As they prepare for opening, the center is considering new procedures for cleanliness, hygiene, social distancing, masks and gloves and staggered hours for staff, Cooper said.
"The sooner we can return to some sort of normal level of activity, the better for all of us," she said. "We understand travel is going to be limited for some time, and customers are not going to be able to come to Portland for a tour. I think we all need to look at options and how we can deliver online research and technical training programs if we can't have the customers in house."
The center originally planned for six training courses for customers in April and five beginning June 1. The center conducted one course for a customer in Latin America in January, Cooper said.
She and technical director Jayne Bock are working on possible online tools through Oregon State University and U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry.
"The kind of training we have provided over the last 30-plus years is very hands-on and interactive," Cooper said. "That's difficult to replicate from a distance."
Customers make and evaluate products under staff direction and with its assistance, which allows them to determine the right U.S. wheat blends for their products.
Even with the center closed, six full-time employees continue working.
At the request of private companies, the center continued its routine export cargo testing on grain samples pulled by the Federal Grain Inspection Service from vessels being loaded. It's considered essential lab testing, Cooper said. Workers have been entering the center as needed for this testing.
The center received a $136,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which helps offset the loss of the U.S. Wheat courses and other lost business.
"People just aren't operating as normal," she said.