Market analysts say the deals Ukraine and Russia signed with Turkey and the United Nations to export grain could push world wheat prices downward.

"It's going to allow wheat to more freely move out of the Black Sea," said Dan Steiner, grain merchandiser with Morrow County Grain Growers in Boardman, Ore.

