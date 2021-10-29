Members of the Northwest wheat and pulse industry remember Craig Morris for his many contributions to crop quality research, and for his "nice sense of whimsy."
Morris, director of the USDA Agricultural Research Service Western Wheat and Pulse Quality Laboratory for 32 years, died Oct. 25 of natural causes at his home in Pullman, Wash. He was 64.
Morris grew up on a farm in Winterset, Iowa. He obtained a bachelor's degree in agronomy and seed science from Iowa State University and a master's degree and Ph.D. in agronomy from Kansas State University.
In 1987, he moved to Pullman as a postdoctoral research associate at Washington State University and then was hired by USDA-ARS as director of the quality lab in 1989.
"Craig will be remembered by all who knew him as an outstanding and caring person and mentor," a USDA ARS release states. "He had a deep love for his family and friends, particularly his two daughters, who were his pride and joy."
"Through his work, Craig greatly facilitated and improved international collaboration among wheat geneticists and the cereal industry and leaves a lasting legacy of wheat improvement," the release stated.
Longtime lab technician Art Bettge, now an industry consultant, called Morris "one of the most genius cereal chemists" contributing to the development and use of soft white wheat in the Pacific Northwest.
He developed an entirely new class of wheat, soft durum, and discerned the fundamental DNA difference between soft and hard wheat, as well as some of the genes responsible for flavor and aroma in wheat and baked products, Bettge said.
"He was really good at coming up with slightly off-beat looks at the way wheat worked," Bettge said. "It was a pleasure to work with him, because he always maintained a nice sense of whimsy and really made lab work fun."
During Morris' tenure, the industry, USDA and WSU worked together to develop and adopt the framework for the preferred wheat varieties brochure, "a revolutionary idea to advance wheat quality, and (a) model for the rest of the country," said Rich Koenig, interim dean of WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences. "His reputation as a scientist and collaborative nature largely made this possible."
Morris "never wavered" from the core quality mission and never compromised, said Mike Miller, a Ritzville, Wash., wheat farmer, Washington Grain Commission board member and a former U.S. Wheat Associates chairman.
"Craig actually had the ability to understand and be curious (about) the production side of things ... all the other things we farmers deal with," Miller said. "He was definitely always asking questions, interested in answers, he'd allow you to ask questions and he'd give you his honest answers."
Morris was also instrumental in the establishment of the first-ever USDA ARS Pulse Quality Network in 2019, said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council.
"The (lab) he directed was recognized around the world as a leader in wheat and pulse quality research," McGreevy said. "He was beloved by the farmers, processors, flour millers and food manufacturers he worked with. He was a great researcher, a good man and a wonderful friend to all he touched. He will be missed."
Morris and food technologist Doug Engle, now retired, would often plan new ways the lab could be of better service to growers, breeding programs and marketing of the region's grain crop.
"Whenever a problem came up he always approached it with optimism and 'we will figure it out, we always do' attitude," Engle said.
Morris was also a "great friend, role model, and mentor" to students, other scientists and WSU faculty. "That legacy will be as great as his contributions to science," Koenig said.
Morris was always happy to investigate a new idea, USDA club wheat breeder Kim Garland-Campbell said. "Craig was one of the first to discern the genetics behind flour functionality in wheat," she said. "He brought people together across disciplines and across countries to work on wheat quality."
But he was also "just a lot of fun to work with. He had a ready smile, and I will miss him," she said.
"He always had time to sit down with you and brainstorm new ideas," said WSU winter wheat breeder Arron Carter. "Everything he worked toward was trying to improve end-use quality, not only for the betterment of the end-user, but to ensure market stability for the grower as well. He was a true champion of soft white quality, and the industry lost a great friend."
Morris brought cheerfulness to the quality lab each day, said Alecia Kiszonas, cultivar development manager.
He wanted to make sure everyone felt valued, respected and knew how they were contributing to the lab's larger mission, she said.
"He had a lot of passion for wheat quality," Kiszonas said. "He would always say, 'I can't believe they pay me to do this. I would just do this for fun.'"
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Condolence cards for the Morris family may be mailed to: USDA-ARS Western Wheat & Pulse Quality Lab, E-202 Food Science & Human Nutrition Facility East, P.O. Box 646394, Washington State University, Pullman, WA 99164-6394