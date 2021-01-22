Randy Suess, a retired Washington wheat farmer and a former chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates, has been named to the USDA's agricultural technical advisory committee for trade in grains, feed, oilseeds and planting seeds.
Suess was one of 67 people appointed to various agricultural technical advisory committees by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before they left office.
The group will serve until 2025, according to the USDA.
Suess retired from wheat farming in Colfax in 2015. He is a former chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates — the overseas marketing arm of the nation's wheat industry — and a past state Grain Commission board member.
Since retiring, Suess has kept an eye on wheat-related trade matters. He says he was "pretty happy" with former president Donald Trump's approach.
"We had so many countries not abiding by the rules," he said. "I know Trump received a lot of bad press on it, but by really holding those feet to the fire, I think it really did help us way more than people gave him credit for."
The biggest needs are establishing new trade agreements and making sure countries comply with them and others already in existence, Suess said.
Many countries agreed to tariff rate quotas, committing to purchase specific amounts of U.S. wheat each year, but aren't following through. Suess would like to see the trade representative's office challenge more buyers through the World Trade Organization.
"They really need more teeth in what they can do," he said of the WTO.
Suess cited potential agreements that could be negotiated with countries in southern Asia, the European Union, Great Britain and South America.
Suess expects President Joe Biden to seek to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. It is a modified version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2017.
Suess says he's wary of the Biden administration's positions on trade, but will give him a chance.
Moving beyond issues with countries over tariff-rate quotas and sanitary and phytosanitary restrictions, negotiating new agreements in south Asia "would be a huge success story," he said.