Eastern Washington wheat growers will be anxiously waiting to see how well their crop recovers from the recent freeze that caused temperatures in some areas to plunge into the single digits.
Paul Carter, director of Washington State University Extension in Columbia County, estimates the damage extends through much of the eastern part of the state.
"I think if we're patient and watch, we'll see recovery of a large percentage of the crop," Carter said. "That doesn't mean it won't be damaged some. But ... even a 5% loss is still going to be much better than trying to think about reseeding."
Planted in October or sooner, winter wheat has established itself in the soil and would not easily be replaced by reseeding, he said.
"You're going to be way behind the curve — spring crops never yield as well as winter crops," Carter said. "This is just a guess, but you could probably lose close to half of the stand and still be better than reseeding."
Carter estimates 5% of the crop was lost.
Steve Van Vleet, Whitman County Extension educator in Colfax, estimates yield loss in that area could range from 5% to 30%.
He said the damage is county-wide, particularly in the Palouse, one of the world's top wheat-producing regions.
"Some of the wheat is flat as a pancake," Van Vleet said. "Now, does that mean the wheat's dead? No it doesn't."
He urges growers to wait and see.
Much of the spring wheat is small, so its growing point is not yet above ground. Most winter wheat will recover, he said.
Certain varieties will be damaged more than others, Van Vleet said.
The cold snap occurred April 11-14, Carter said.
"We even had a couple temperatures that were reported at 9 degrees, and some at 11 degrees," Van Vleet said.
The WSU experts expect to see whether the plants recover in the next week. At that point, farmers will assess whether it's worth reseeding.
"You're still going to get enough yield out of that winter wheat that it would surpass spring wheat," he said.
It might be just a hillside or a low spot that's affected, and not the whole field, Carter said.
"At this point, we're still, 'Let's wait and watch,'" Carter said. "The question is, are you going to damage what's left more than you'll gain by reseeding?"
Another factor to consider is that spring wheat seed could be hard to find, Van Vleet said.
Some growers have asked whether they can spray herbicide in the damaged wheat.
Van Vleet recommends letting the plants recover, noting they're damaged and under stress. He advises farmers wait three to seven days and then apply during warmer conditions.
Carter urged growers to be patient.
"It's just a waiting game right now," he said.