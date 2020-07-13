Wheat farmers hope they'll be included as the USDA announces further additions to its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
"We've been hearing that they're re-evaluating wheat," Nicole Berg, Paterson, Wash., farmer and vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said.
A USDA webinar July 14 is slated to discuss additional commodities being added to the CFAP.
Durum and hard red spring wheat classes are covered under CFAP while hard red winter, soft red winter and soft white wheat classes are not currently included in the program, according to NAWG.
The wheat industry asks that all classes of wheat be considered for relief.
"Break-even is $7 (per bushel) and we've been below break-even for years now," Berg said. "It's kind of bleak out there right now for agriculture."
When considering eligibility for CFAP, USDA compared pricing during two five-day periods between January and April of 2020. The decline for soft white wheat, calculated this way, was 2.4%, below USDA’s 5% benchmark.
The Washington Association of Wheat Growers argues that the price loss experienced by producers who sold wheat during that period is not accurately reflected in the formula used by USDA. The soft white Portland price from January to April swung more than 8.5% from its highest price of $6.33 on Jan. 28 to its lowest point on March 16 of $5.79.
"We have heard that because depressed wheat prices existed before the rise of COVID-19, the wheat industry overall is less qualified for pandemic relief," WAWG president Ryan Poe wrote in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. "We look at our members, many of whom are struggling, and we don’t believe that is true. Every farmer, regardless of the crop they are growing, has been negatively impacted in ways that will be felt for months, if not years."
WAWG is asking USDA to consider overall price volatility for all wheat classes during the entire January to April time frame for CFAP eligibility, and asking for assistance to growers of all wheat classes for the 2020 crop year.
Costs continue to increase, Berg said.
"We can survive a few years of low prices," she said. "You plan your business plan around that bad year, or two, but when they keep coming at you, people won't be able to go buy tractors. There'll come a point where folks will probably go out of business."
"Wheat growers experienced significant volatility and low prices during that time period," said Stacey Satterlee, executive director for the Idaho Grain Producers Association. "They need this aid as much as anybody. If you're a barley grower and you've been asked to hold your crop, there's a cost to that. Even if it will be delivered at some point, there's cost and risk involved."
Satterlee said the industry is looking ahead to the next aid package and how to ensure wheat and barley farmers are eligible.
"They're dealing with the exact same issues that exist for other commodities that are being exacerbated by this global pandemic and ongoing trade issues," she said. "They need that help with access to capital and immediate infusions of cash that this program was designed to do."