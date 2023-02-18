A dry bulk vessel is loaded with wheat at the Columbia Grain facility in Portland, Ore., bound for South Korea. Wheat farmers are seeking an increase in federal funding for overseas marketing programs in the next farm bill.
Wheat farmers are calling on Congress to double the funding for overseas trade programs in the next farm bill.
Currently, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Services Market Access Program — MAP — and Foreign Market Development program — FMD — receive $200 million and $34.5 million, respectively.
Wheat farmers are grateful for the work done in Congress to lay the foundation for a "strong 2023 Farm Bill," said Nicole Berg, president of NAWG and a Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer, in a press release.
But even with the bill, Berg added, farmers have a long way to go to educate members of Congress about why the resources are needed.
"We need wheat growers to help spread the word and tell the story of why this programmatic investment is necessary and how it would help grow our national economy," Berg said.
The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry, are providing advocacy tools to farmers.
"The campaign makes it easy for growers to contact their legislators, which truly makes a difference in how these decisions are made and votes are cast," Berg said. "I hope all growers participate, so our voices are heard loud and clear on Capitol Hill.”
“Studies have shown that the return on investment from MAP (and) FMD is very strong — but our activities overseas and impact are limited today by the erosion of these resources over time," said Rhonda K. Larson, U.S. Wheat chair and a wheat farmer from East Grand Forks, Minn., in the press release.
The wheat organizations cite a study from the data company IHS Markit and Texas A&M University that found each dollar invested in these programs has generated an average return of $24.50 since 1977.
According to the study, if the programs' funding is doubled, the U.S. would see an additional $44.4 billion in agricultural exports between 2024 and 2029.
The farm economy would see a net farm cash income increase of $630 million annually, and the overall economy would increase by $6.27 billion annually, supporting over 64,000 jobs.
The funding increases are in Senate Bill 176 and House Bill 648. Both were introduced Jan. 31.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com