Wheat export

A dry bulk vessel is loaded with wheat at the Columbia Grain facility in Portland, Ore., bound for South Korea. Wheat farmers are seeking an increase in federal funding for overseas marketing programs in the next farm bill.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press file

Wheat farmers are calling on Congress to double the funding for overseas trade programs in the next farm bill.

Currently, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Services Market Access Program — MAP — and Foreign Market Development program — FMD — receive $200 million and $34.5 million, respectively.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you