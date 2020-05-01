Northwest wheat commissions say they are prepared to hold online meetings if necessary, but prefer meeting in person, particularly as they set their budgets for the next year.
The Washington Grain Commission is prepared to hold its May 20 commission meeting online, in person or some combination of the two, depending upon the need, said CEO Glen Squires.
"If the meeting is held at the WGC office and social distancing is still in effect, the size of the conference room is such that the commissioners and a few staff could meet within social distancing guidelines," Squires said.
The public and other staff could access the meeting by calling in, he said.
If held online, commissioners and the public could link into Lifesize, the online conferencing program the commission has. A link would provide access to the board packet.
The next Idaho Wheat Commission board meeting will be June 16. Executive Director Blaine Jacobson said the current plan is to meet in person in Boise.
"Based on current trends in Idaho we expect to be able to," he said. "Effective May 1, the state is lifting its restrictions on a four-phase timetable."
The commission building has two conference rooms.
"If physical distancing is still a problem we'll go to the upstairs conference room where members can have several chairs spacing between participants," Jacobson said.
The Idaho commission meeting typically has four or five guests, who could be accommodated, Jacobson said.
The commission could also shift to online conferencing if need be.
"We are prepared to hold the meeting by Zoom connection if necessary," he said. Zoom connections can accommodate as many people as needed.
Oregon Wheat Commission meetings will be held available via video or teleconference on the phone.
"We want them to be as accessible as possible," said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO.
The next meeting is May 11. The system the Oregon commission uses allows for up to 100 participants online.
"We have not experienced that kind of interest, so it has not led to any constraint," Hoey said.
Hoey said the biggest challenges in moving to online have been dealing with limited rural internet connections.
"Some of us in areas with especially difficult internet connectivity still have to make accommodations for going to town for stable signals," she said.
Both kinds of meetings have their benefits, Hoey said.
Meeting online avoids travel and meeting room costs and allows commission members throughout the state to more easily participate.
Online meetings are generally shorter, Hoey said, because it can be "an exhausting means of conducting business.
"There is less natural discussion, but decisions are made efficiently. It is really a format that is ideal for making decisions quickly," she said. But "it is better to be in-person for items that require a lot of deliberation and back-and-forth."