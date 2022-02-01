MOLINE, Ill. — Equipment manufacturing giant Deere & Co. announced in January the upcoming release of its fully autonomous diesel tractor — a piece of equipment which, like a self-driving Tesla car, can operate without a driver.
The machine combines an 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow and GPS guidance system.
"All of us here at John Deere are incredibly excited," said Chad Passman, a Deere spokesman. "We brought it to market because our customers were telling us that they were ready and that the value was there."
Deere's staff say farmers have been asking for a driverless tractor to save on labor expenses and time in the field.
To use the autonomous tractor, a farmer must transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation. Then, the farmer is free to leave.
The Capital Press talked to John Deere's leadership about what this development means for farmers in the Western U.S.
According to Joe Liefer, senior product manager for John Deere, the first model of this tractor, to be released fall 2022, has already been pre-sold through rentals exclusively to large-scale Midwestern soybean growers who Deere worked with in trials last year.
Meanwhile, the company will be working with farmers to test the equipment in other crops, including corn, cotton and wheat. Liefer said Deere plans to release more tractors and implements in 2023 and 2024. The company has not yet released pricing.
Liefer said Deere aims to manufacture driverless tractors capable of navigating a variety of terrains and crop systems — potato and onion fields, vineyards, orchards and vegetable crops.
"We've got aspirations to take this into all the production systems and different customer bases that John Deere serves," said Liefer.
Deere did not release the names of farmers participating in trials, but Liefer said the company will be talking to dealers to line up farmers to work with in the Western U.S. in 2022.
The company is starting in large production systems; Deere's 8R tractors, with models ranging from 230 to 410 horsepower, are big machines designed for big farms. But the technology is capable of planning small plots, for example a 10-acre field, and Liefer said he expects autonomous tractors will prove useful to part-time operators or small-scale farms.
Some farmers, however, are skeptical because only John Deere mechanics — not farmers or third-party mechanics — are allowed to modify the new tractor's software system.
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall advocates for the "right to repair." In a statement last year, he said that "limiting who can work on a piece of machinery drives up costs and increases down-time."
Liefer, of Deere, said this shouldn't be an issue because the imbedded software is the only part farmers aren't permitted to modify. Farmers can repair the tractor itself, for which Deere provides manuals.
"(John Deere) definitely support(s) farmers' right to repair," he said.
The autonomous tractor also collects data, including video footage, while moving through a field. Growers can use this data to make farming decisions. Deere has access to the data but does not sell it or share it with third parties.