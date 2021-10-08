ESPARTO, Calif. — Farmer David Kaisel doesn't just grow wheat, he mills it into flour, too.
And, just as a sommelier recommends the perfect wine to complement a meal, he can help a baker find the perfect flour for an artisanal bread.
But there's more to wheat and flour than meets the eye, he said.
“Wheat fascinated me as perhaps our first domesticated crop, and for its significance to agriculture, nutrition and the environment,” he said. “It remains the most widely grown crop worldwide in terms of acreage, and is the primary source of calories in many populations.”
Cereal grains are grasses, and remarkably adaptable to different climates and soils. Wheat remains one of the most drought-tolerant crops and provides great benefits in terms of soil health and biomass for farmers who grow it in rotation with other field and row crops.
"The miller’s role as matchmaker between farmer and baker is at the heart of what we do, and we love the creative energy that comes from those exchanges," he said in his newsletter. "It’s all about building relationships between producers and consumers, fostering transparency, knowledge and an appreciation for the hard work and talent it takes to put wholesome, nutritious, sustainable, and ultimately delicious food on the table."
Kaisel's company, Capay Mills, produces dozens of heritage and varietal wheat flours and mills corn for polenta, grits and cornmeal, along with non-wheat flours such as barley, millet, rye and buckwheat. All are certified organic.
Lulu Meyer, director of operations for CUESA, which operates the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in San Francisco, said Kaisel has a passion for educating home and professional bakers about the complex history and flavors of grains.
“He has worked with many small grain growers to share what makes California grains and flours so unique, while also honoring traditional forms of milling," Meyer said.
Capay Mills focuses exclusively on California-grown wheat, sourced directly from independent farmers.
Wheat comes in many varieties, both modern and heritage, and there are significant differences in flavor, baking performance and adaptation to specific climates and growing conditions among all those wheats.
Most of the flour found on store shelves is milled from hard red wheat. It has high protein, between 11.5% and 13%, and is used for bread and general baking.
Bread flour has more protein, 12.5% to 15%, and is used for yeast breads, pizza dough, croissants and strudels.
Pastry flour has lower protein — as low as 9% — and is milled from soft white wheat, which is grown mainly in the Northwest. It develops less gluten and is used for cookies, biscuits, pie crust, cakes and muffins.
However, Kaisel shies away from using those three main categories for flour.
"We prefer not to use these classifications for our flours. It would be like ordering wine according to whether it is sweet, medium, or dry," he said in his newsletter. "Sure, those are basic descriptions, but there’s a lot more going on in wine. Same for wheat. Instead of the standard classifications, we recommend flours based on what customers want to bake and the performance and flavor profiles of each."