SPOKANE — A visit to a wheat museum inspired author Kate Lebo to write about "difficult" foods. She was on a book tour and visited the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, Minn., with its exhibits about wheat farming in the Upper Midwest.
"It hadn't occurred to me that wheat flour was dangerous," Lebo said, but it can be.
For example, in 1874 a Minneapolis mill exploded, killing 18 workers and destroying much of the mill district.
Today, technology prevents wheat dust from accumulating and causing a problem, Lebo said.
"I was struck by how something so central to how I expressed care for people I loved could also be capable of this violent thing," she said. "That contradiction I found really fruitful as I was imagining how I wanted the book to go. I wanted to capture both sides of the coin, for food and for fruit."
Hence, her study of "difficult" foods — er, fruits.
"The Book of Difficult Fruit," published in 2021, is an alphabetical guide to various crops, "each 'difficult' in its own way," Lebo writes. From aronia — chokecherries — to zucchini, Lebo peppers each entry with tidbits about the fruit and personal stories and recipes.
"It's also a really fun way to mess with people's definition of 'fruit,'" Lebo said, chuckling at her use of wheat for the "W" chapter. "As I did more research, I realized there's things we call fruit that aren't fruit at all."
The book was selected for the Spokane Is Reading citywide literary program in 2022, sponsored by area library districts.
Getting personal
When writing about food, Lebo starts with personal stories.
"It's interesting to try to connect your life with what's going on in the world," she said.
She dives into the research, learning more about the history and cultural use of a food.
That includes working with farmers who raise the food.
"It becomes even more important to know where the food comes from, and the context that it's in," she said, adding that there are "so many wonderful things to discover, and re-discover, by trying to understand where, and who, your food comes from."
She profiled Alison Collins, owner of Boots Bakery in Spokane, and wrote about her vegan carrot cake on the Rites of Green website.
"Her food writing's not technical, it's more storytelling and folksy," Collins said. "I don't actually think there's another writer who does it like she does. It's not really about food, it's about the whole process and what that food means to people."
Working with farmers
Lebo loves to make a lot of food. When she bakes, she'll make 20 pies at a time.
"To do that and be cost-effective, it really makes a lot more sense to have a relationship with a farmer," she said.
Verdant Hare farm owner Whitney Jacques raises vegetables on an acre in Spokane, and raises sheep and chickens in another space.
Lebo goes to Jacques' farm to learn more about her crops.
"She's awesome because she's always really interested in more obscure veggies and fruits, which I love because that's totally my jam, too," Jacques said. "Everybody wants to see everything at their prime, but she'll come out and say, 'Oh, I want to try these green plums that aren't quite ready yet.' It's exciting for me, because I get to see the excitement I feel for things in someone else, too."
Lebo's strengths include that she talks about what doesn't work in a recipe, Jacques said.
"She's honest – if it's not very good, she'll be like, 'I tried this thing, I was excited to try it, I'm glad that I tried it, it wasn't good, moving on,' which I really appreciate about her," Jacques said. "I love the way that she writes and her excitement, her interest in local food."
Pie school
Lebo was a writer first. Living on her own in her early 20s and learning to cook, she realized she had always been on "the receiving end" of the social gifts of someone making food.
"I realized how cool, powerful, generous and strange things could get when you made the food yourself," she said.
Pie was the crystalizing realization of that feeling for Lebo.
"Pie's the sort of thing that, once you bring it to a gathering, then it becomes a party, moreso than most foods," she said.
She started making more and more, "because it was fun, and it had that power."
Lebo offers a "pie school" for groups of at least four in private homes. She brings all the ingredients — "except for the oven and countertops" — and teaches participants how to make a handmade pie, including dough and filling.
"I wouldn't say piemaking is a lost art, but it's not as easy as they say it is," she said. "It's just, many of us have lost the tradition and the gesture of it. There's stuff about piemaking you can communicate in a cookbook, but there's a whole lot of it, you have to learn at somebody's elbow."
Her "Pie School" cookbook will be expanded and rereleased in the fall.
"I really love pie for the way it takes fruit that's in season, from my local foodshed, wrapped in pastry, and it doesn't mess it up — it showcases the best parts of that fruit," she said.
Lebo wants to teach her students that a good, classic pie is just filling and pastry.
"And help them understand those two things in their bones, so they don't even have to use a recipe," she said. "They can just go to the farmers market, buy some beautiful peaches, go home and use what they have in their pantry to make something delicious."
Connected after all
Lebo's grandmother grew up on a farm in Nebraska, but didn't care for the lifestyle. She recently passed away at the age of 99.
"She would just laugh at me when I would come and tell her all the things I'm doing," Lebo said. "(She would say,) 'I don't understand why you want to do that, that's what I ran away from.' Of course, isn't that how things often are, that the next generation misses what the previous generation ran away from and tries to rediscover it?"
Lebo is studying with the Quillisascut Farm School of the Domestic Arts in Rice, Wash., as an apprentice cheesemaker and learning to pluck and harvest chickens.
Food has become the way she reconnects with the natural world and local food systems.
"I've never been into hiking, I've never really liked going on adventures outside or whatever, that's not my thing," she said. "It surprised me to realize that by cooking, I have found my way into nature nonetheless."
Lebo was also surprised to find she was not as alienated from nature and farms as she first thought.
"I'm realizing I'm part of a system," she said. "I hope I convey that to my readers, too."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.