Hot and dry weather has impacted many crops, but weeds are still flourishing, says a Washington State University weed researcher.
"They seem to be doing better than the crop," said Drew Lyon, weed science professor interim chair of WSU's Department of Crop and Soil Sciences.
Lyon recommends "harvest aid treatments," which provide rapid desiccation of the crop and weeds, to even up the maturation of the crop and dry the weeds down.
"The way you combat weeds in the crop is you use herbicides, and then you try to grow as competitive a crop as possible," he said. "Pulse crops are notoriously poor competitors ... and then you throw in poor seeding conditions at planting (and) poor rainfall after planting."
Pulse farmers rely on pre-planting or post-planting pre-emergence herbicides, and have limited products that can be applied post-emergence for broadleaf weed control.
"If the rain doesn't come, they don't work," Lyon said. "This year, the rain didn't come."
The industry has rising concerns about weeds developing herbicide resistance. A situation like this year "probably hurts more than helps," Lyon said.
"We're going to get a lot of (weed) seed production," he said.
Not all of those seeds are herbicide-resistant, but some will be, he said.
Because the herbicides weren't activated, that doesn't put a lot of selection pressure on, but it will allow the seed bank to grow, Lyon said.
How widespread are the weeds?
"I would say they're everywhere," Lyon said, although they vary depending on crop and location.
Winter wheat and winter canola were faring better than pulses and other spring crops because they were further along.
Russian thistle has been more prevalent in spring wheat.
Most weeds visible now came up and established earlier in the season, Lyon said. The drier weather hasn't promoted new weeds.
Some growers might have seen that their crop wasn't faring well, so they decided not to invest a lot in weed management, Lyon said.
Farmers should take note of what the weeds are, and plan for the next two crops they intend to plant. Those weeds are likely setting seed, Lyon said.
"They're going to have to deal with that seed for perhaps multiple years to come," Lyon said.
Winter wheat is likely the best option to follow a pulse crop, if growers can get a stand established, because it affords growers the most options for broadleaf weed control, he said. Lyon doesn't recommend planting another pulse crop or even another broadleaf crop.
In a post on WSU's Small Grains website, Lyon said harvest aid treatments should be applied when at least 80% of seed pods are yellow to brown and less than 30% of the leaves are green.
Growers should read the product label before making a harvest aid treatment. Lyon suggested they consider treating only the portions of the field where desiccation is needed.
Before applying a harvest aid treatment, growers should check with potential buyers to make sure they will purchase a crop treated with the herbicide used. Some pulse crop buyers will not purchase crops treated with glyphosate.