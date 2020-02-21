Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, says March will likely be in dry in Washington state.
A high pressure ridge in the Gulf of Alaska will be the determining factor for moisture later in the spring and summer, he said.
Moisture levels have been good since January, benefitting mountain snow pack in case conditions remain dry, Snodgrass said.
"Unfortunately, it could set us up for problems later in the season if we melt off that snow quickly," he said.
Snodgrass doesn't see indicators of either an El Nino or La Nina weather pattern. That lack of a strong signal either way could continue into early summer, he said.
"We've been jokingly calling it 'La Nada,'" he said.