Meteorologist Art Douglas says La Nina will be strong through the winter, meaning cold and wet weather in the Pacific Northwest.
Douglas expects precipitation to be "about normal" for December and January, with cold outbreaks and warmups, but nothing severe.
February will be the "wild card," he said. A polar trough would allow more arctic air to come south from Canada. But when that happens, he said, the wheat-producing parts of the region will hopefully have good moisture and snow cover
La Nina — the cooling of the Pacific Ocean's surface — also brings drought to the southern U.S.
Drought is also impacting Argentina, Brazil and India, affecting their wheat crops.
Moisture in the PNW will increase going into spring, Douglas predicted.
He expects this year to be most similar to 2017, 2011 and 1999, which were also La Nina years.
Forecast models indicate the ocean surface temperatures will likely remain low, with La Nina persisting into the summer.
"The rest of the country is going to really be suffering from drought," he said.
The Pacific Northwest will have a normal summer, Douglas said.
The Northwest follows a different drummer in terms of weather, he said. "When you do well, much of the United States doesn't do well and that's the pattern we're in now."
Douglas is professor emeritus of Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., has been a mainstay at the Spokane Ag Show for more than 30 years.