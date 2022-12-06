COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Weather forecaster Eric Snodgrass said La Nina conditions will  bring more rain and snow to the Northwest this winter.

"It's going to be a cold and potentially snowy winter," Snodgrass told wheat farmers Dec. 1 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho."It's going to suck while we go through it, but you'll be very happy it happened come April."

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

