COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Weather forecaster Eric Snodgrass said La Nina conditions will bring more rain and snow to the Northwest this winter.
"It's going to be a cold and potentially snowy winter," Snodgrass told wheat farmers Dec. 1 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho."It's going to suck while we go through it, but you'll be very happy it happened come April."
Snodgrass is the principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.
For the 10 days immediately following the convention, Snodgrass predicted several weather systems would bring snow and cold weather out of the Gulf of Alaska to the West Coast.
It won't get into the valleys, but it could mean more snow in the mountains — 6-8 inches in the Cascades and the Northern Rockies — and 4 feet on the highest peaks in California.
"They need this to be on repeat from now until April to cure some of their drought problems," Snodgrass said of California.
A massive ridge of pressure over Greenland will also impact weather worldwide, storing cold air over Canada and pushing it across North America and Europe, he said.
"I hope you like cold and snow, because that's who's giving you that here at the beginning of winter," he said.
The National Weather Service's December forecast also indicates a high likelihood of being wetter than normal, Snodgrass said.
"To be honest, I need it to stay like this for four more months," Snodgrass said. "I would love to see your drought risk just shrink away and get into next summer with adequate moisture in the soil, and full reservoirs."
The jet stream across the Pacific Ocean curls into the Gulf of Alaska before reaching the Pacific Northwest.
"Your worst winters in terms of just pure snowfall, they don't start out in the Gulf of Alaska, they start in Hawaii," Snodgrass said.
The chief wild card is the polar vortex, which "is not behaving," Snodgrass said. That means somewhere in the Northern Hemisphere will get "socked" with cold weather.
All forecasting systems indicate La Nina will begin to fade at the beginning of the year, Snodgrass said. All evidence points to development of an El Nino, he said.
A La Nina, caused by cooler surface water in the Pacific Ocean, is marked by cool and wet winter weather in the Northwest.
El Nino, caused by warmer surface water, brings warm and dry winter weather to the region.
La Nina conditions have lingered three straight years, which makes weather predictions tricky, he said.
"We've had only two times in the last 70 years for back-to-back-to-back La Ninas," Snodgrass said. "For December-January-February, if there is a La Nina around, we tend to do OK on moisture."
