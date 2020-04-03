Farmers are worried about possible impacts of COVID-19 on labor and their access to parts, supplies and services, a new Washington Association of Wheat Growers survey finds.
"We had three times as many people respond to this survey than we did the Farm Bill survey," said Michelle Hennings. WAWG executive director. "This is the most responses we have received. I think everyone is really concerned and it's the unknown."
The survey is still open. Hennings estimated 25% of membership has responded so far. The association has 1,600 members.
According to the survey:
• About 80% of respondents have a concern level of moderate or higher.
• Labor appears to be the largest concern – with reported issues of employees and agronomists in self-isolation and growing concern over the harvest labor uncertainty.
"One of my farmers said they are experiencing problems getting sanitary products for the workers," Hennings said. "They think that if ag is essential, maybe ag folks should be first in line for some of the low-supply products."
• Another concern is access to parts and supplies. Stores may have limited hours, no face to face contact and safety in getting those supplies.
• Roughly 59% of respondents have not had issues accessing USDA offices. Contact is being made by phone and email, growers are busy in the field.
• Roughly 85% have not had problems accessing credit. Email and phone conversations only, no large issues reported but there was noted concern if economic conditions continue, Hennings said.
Farmers are in the midst of lining up credit for their farm year and working with accountants, Hennings said. There is concern about being able to reach an accountant in the midst of concerns about the virus. The IRS tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15 from April 15, which farmers appreciate, Hennings said, but that's when farmers are harvesting.
"They're not going to be doing their taxes then," she said. "They want to get their taxes done now."
• 77% percent of farmers are not experiencing transportation challenges. The concern does not appear to be large now, but many respondents are looking to the future and the uncertainty that lies ahead with ability to ship product and receive inputs and supplies.
• Temporary farm workers, such as truck drivers, can be over the age of 60 and are at high risk for COVID-19, Hennings said. The average age of a farmer is 57.5 years, right around the same window, she added.
• 65% of respondents had no problem signing up for crop insurance programs prior to the deadline.
• 85% of respondents said they had no crop insurance issues. Hennings said growing conditions are not ideal, which may be an issue later on.
• "High-speed internet was another big one," Hennings said. "Rural America is not connected like the city and it is a concern for farmers in all aspects such as farm programs, supplies, parts, pre-order fertilizer, etc. This comment was stated multiple times."
The survey is designed to help collect information about grower needs on a state and national level, in conjunction with the National Association of Wheat Growers, Hennings said.
Hennings said WAWG plans to conduct similar surveys as the quarantine continues.
"As this progresses, the situation can change drastically," she said. "Our role is to make sure that we know about what's happening out in the countryside, so we can make sure the decision makers in Washington D.C. and Olympia have this information."
She pointed to a comment made by a farmer in the survey:
"My concern is that by the time it hits rural areas, the worst will be over in high-profile areas and once again farmers will fall through the cracks."