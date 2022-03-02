Nicole Berg, vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers and a Paterson, Wash., farmer, spoke about crop insurance programs in the farm bill before the House Agriculture Committee March 1 in Washington, D.C. Berg will assume the NAWG presidency during the organization's annual meeting March 8-12 in New Orleans.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA crop insurance programs don't cover farmers' cost of production, Washington wheat farmer Nicole Berg told the House Agriculture Committee this week.
"They don't even hit our break-even," Berg told the Capital Press.
The committee held a hearing March 1 to review the 2018 Farm Bill with a focus on Title I commodity programs.
Berg, who farms in Paterson, Wash., is vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers. She will assume the presidency during NAWG's annual meeting March 8-12 during the Commodity Classic in New Orleans.
USDA estimates the break-even price for wheat farmers is about $6.32 per bushel. The crop insurance programs use $5.50 per bushel as the reference price.
"It needs to be a little bit more equitable for farmers, especially since we're price-takers, not price-setters," Berg said.
NAWG will work to set its farm bill priorities during the Commodity Classic. Berg hopes to discuss increasing the crop insurance reference price for wheat. Farm bill hearings may begin this spring.
She hoped to convey to the committee the importance of the agricultural safety net, as farmers across face inflation and higher input costs.
Berg also highlighted key improvements made during the 2018 Farm Bill. She spotlighted giving farmers the option to choose between Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) each year. Previously, growers locked in one option for five years.
"As you know, markets, yields and droughts and everything changes the scope of the countryside," she said.
Berg felt the committee responded well to her testimony. She's spoken before state agriculture committees, she said, but this was her first time speaking to a congressional committee.
Berg encouraged other wheat farmers to get involved in developing policy.
"We need all the wheat growers to tell our story," she said. "Anybody who wants to approach making a decision to be in a leadership role, I encourage them and I will totally support them."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.