Farmers need to be involved in future conversations about the food chain, a Washington wheat grower says after taking part in a forum focusing on sustainability and climate change.
"It's very important for producers and growers to have a voice," said Marci Green of Fairfield, Wash., and volunteer farmer ambassador for the National Association of Wheat Growers. "You have all these people that are making decisions or trying to come up with policy and vision for agriculture that don't necessarily understand what agriculture is and how it works."
Green participated in the Honor the Harvest forum last month. It was hosted by the nonprofit U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action and the Aspen Institute, an educational and policy study organization.
The invitation-only event's goal was to connect leaders and design "sustainable food systems of the future."
The forum intends to come up with a vision for the food system to address sustainability and counteract climate change, Green said.
Participants included researchers, bankers, media representatives, farmers, farm associations, agricultural manufacturers, government agencies and environmental think tanks.
"When you get all those people there, the actual ag producers were a fairly small percentage of all the people involved," Green said. "We definitely need to have our voice heard, because these people are all talking about the impact agriculture has on sustainability, but they don't come from the same perspective as a grower and producer."
Green's goal was to deliver the message: Something that might be a sustainable practice for one farm won't necessarily work for another.
"You can't have just a one-size-fits-all solution to climate change ... for every farm in every location," she said.
Green emphasized that farmers and ranchers are already having a positive impact on the environment and climate, and need to communicate with others throughout the food system.
Green said the discussion generated during the forum was "very valuable."
"The collaboration was excellent and important," she said.
USFRA will continue the discussion, and plans another forum next year to develop more action goals, Green said.