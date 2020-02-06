Fairfield, Wash., wheat farmer Marci Green received the Excellence in Agriculture award this week from the Spokane Ag Show.
In accepting the award, she urged fellow farmers to raise their voices in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
During a recent meeting in Olympia, Green asked state Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, what farmers can do for legislators and policy makers. She repeated his response.
"He said, 'We need agriculture to be politically active,'" Green said.
"You don't necessarily have to go run for office, but make our voices heard," she continued. "Write letters. Call your legislators. Send emails. If there's a hearing on a bill that you're passionate about, go to Olympia and testify at the hearing. A lot of times, when there's issues that are important to us, the other side is very politically active. They're there, they're protesting and they're making their voices heard. We need to make our voices heard as well."
Green farms with her husband, Lonnie, the sixth generation on her family's farm. Her two sons recently returned to the farm.
She is national legislative chair, public information chair and past president of Washington Association of Wheat Growers, representing farmers in Olympia and Washington, D.C. She also serves on the Spokane County Wheat Growers and her community church.
"I want to thank my fellow farmers for trusting me enough to let me represent you," Green said while receiving the award Feb. 5.
The award recognizes individuals or organizations who make a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest.
The selection committee considers four criteria — innovation in agriculture, economic and environmental stewardship contribution to agriculture, positive impact on agriculture and industry awareness and outreach.