A federal judge has imposed a $607,284 judgment against a Klickitat County, Wash., wheat farmer who filed false crop insurance claims.

Courthouse (copy)

Rick T. Gray failed to report 35,378 bushels of wheat he sold while collecting USDA insurance payouts, according to a ruling Aug. 21 by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane.

