Shaley Tiegs of Fairfield and Angelina Widman of Rosalia are Washington's wheat ambassadors for the upcoming year.
Both are high school seniors. They were selected after an application process that included submitting a short introductory video.
They will give speeches at the Washington Association of Wheat Growers annual banquet Nov. 30 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
They will be judged on the quality of their presentations and will be awarded scholarships of $5,000 and $4,500 funded by the Washington Wheat Foundation.
Tiegs and Widman will represent Washington wheat farmers at civic and community events and participate in WAWG advocacy meetings with state agencies and legislators.
Tiegs is the daughter of Brian and Rachel Tiegs. A student at Liberty High School, she maintains a nearly 4.0 grade-point average and is involved in her FFA chapter. She is the chapter reporter, has volunteered for several community events and has been a member of several FFA teams.
Tiegs is also active in the National Honor Society as an officer and plays on the varsity volleyball team. She has been active on her family’s wheat farm.
She plans on studying agronomy at a four-year university.
Widman is the daughter of Allen and Emmy Widman. She is in her second year of Running Start working toward her associate degree and has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average. Her family’s farm includes chickens and turkeys in addition to grain crops.
She is a member of FFA and placed third in state prepared public speaking. She loves to run and bake — especially with her family’s own milled flour — as well as enjoying hunting. She also volunteers at her church.
Widman plans to attend University of Idaho and will study animal production and veterinary science or business next fall.
Field Reporter, Spokane
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com
