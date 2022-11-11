Shaley Tiegs of Fairfield and Angelina Widman of Rosalia are Washington's wheat ambassadors for the upcoming year.

Both are high school seniors. They were selected after an application process that included submitting a short introductory video.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

