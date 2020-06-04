Washington Grain Commission board members have reduced their budget for the coming year to reflect less production and continued low prices.
"Our main goals are to fund research, marketing and education," said chairman Gary Bailey, a wheat farmer in St. John. "All of those main priorities took a little bit of a reduction to bring us back in line with what our income is going to be."
Commissioners in May approved a $6.28 million budget, 9.4% less than last year's $6.9 million, said Glen Squires, the commission's CEO.
Squires expects $6.29 million in assessments, down from $6.96 million last year.
At $5.55 per bushel, the state average wheat price is 4 cents higher than last year, but prices vary across different classes of wheat, Squires said.
Farmers last year produced 142 million bushels, down from 153.2 million bushels the previous year.
Wheat farmers pay an assessment of 0.75% on each bushel at the first point of sale. Barley farmers pay an assessment of 1% on each bushel.
"Everything took some hits," Squires said.
Board members tried to think strategically when cutting, and kept grower priorities in mind, Bailey said.
"All activities are important, but when you have to make some hard decisions, it's what we have to do," he said.
Marketing took a smaller hit compared to research and education, Squires said. With trade team visits canceled due to COVID-19, the commission will develop videos and other materials to reach overseas customers.
Meeting customers in person and online both have advantages and disadvantages, Squires said.
A team of millers might come to the state and meet with researchers, breeders, farmers and grain elevator representatives.
"If you're face-to-face riding in a van for two hours to Pullman, you have much more freedom of conversation or discussion," Squires said.
But Squires participated in a virtual update through U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry, with millers from the Philippines, and addressed an audience of 60 people.
That's "lots more people who would not have been able to come here," he said.
The pandemic forced cancellation of wheat and barley meetings, trips to Japan pertaining to club wheat and a visiting trade team from the Middle East.
Budget additions included funding for an election later this year and for the Washington Association of Wheat Growers to continue informational efforts to support dams and barge traffic on the Snake and Columbia river system.
The commission maintains $6 million in reserves to provide a year's operating budget in the event of a disaster. Total reserves include an additional $7 million to address needs as they arise, Squires said.
"We're trustees for the grower assessments, so we're looking out for the growers in every decision that we make," Bailey said.