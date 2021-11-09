Increasing the understanding of how salmon and run-of-river dams with fish passages can co-exist will be a top priority for Glen Squires as the new president of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
The CEO of the Washington Grain Commission will take on an added role as president of the waterways association for a year.
Squires went through the leadership positions at the association, which advocates on behalf of users of the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The grain commission is a long-time member of the association, working with its 150 other members, Squires said.
Serving on the association board continues the commission's support of the region's transportation system, he said.
"For the grain industry this transportation corridor is critical," Squires told the Capital Press.
Many government agency partners, elected officials and policy makers understand the "vital" importance of the navigable waterway system to the region's economic health, and "for the most part" do everything in their power to maintain it, Squires said.
"But there’s a definite lack of knowledge — and in some cases outright misinformation — out there that can sometimes make it hard for our partners to do the right thing," he said.
The challenge is to educate residents who don't know or appreciate the value of the waterways to their own lives, he said.
"Keep in mind, anything exported or imported, from commodities to consumer goods, enters and exits our country by water, so every person in our region and far beyond has a vested interest in the work of PNWA," Squires said.
Unlike other parts of the country, much navigation infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest doesn't have backup systems or work-arounds, Squires said.
"If a jetty is eroded, a channel is silted in, a navigation lock malfunctions, or a port terminal is inaccessible, the entire system can be paralyzed until emergency repairs are made," he said. "So it’s critical that we have well-thought-out, well-funded maintenance and rehabilitation plans for all our infrastructure that looks far into the future, to keep the system updated and functioning."
The association works closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other partners to prioritize work, and with the region's congressional delegation to secure authorization and funding.
"But in our minds, there’s no such thing as too much funding scheduled too far out, to ensure needed repairs and improvements happen as expeditiously as possible," Squires said.
Squires wants to continue the association's record of success advocating for federal funding for the many infrastructure projects and programs critical to navigation, hydropower, irrigation and flood control, among other items.
The benefits of the region's waterways extend beyond the Pacific Northwest, Squires said.
The region's ports and shippers handle grain that travels from the Dakotas, Nebraska, Colorado and other states, he said.
Beyond wheat, the region is a major export gateway for corn and soybeans from the Midwest.
Goods moving by container outbound and inbound also move through the ports, channels and corridors, Squires said.
"So, although PNWA obviously represents our own members, we always do so with an eye on our region’s contributions to larger national and worldwide interests," he said. "I think my perspective as (grain commission) CEO will be very beneficial in that respect."