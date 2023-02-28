0310_CP_MW Nicole Berg

Nicole Berg will end her term as president of the National Association of Wheat Growers during this month's Commodity Classic in Orlando, Fla. The Paterson, Wash., wheat farmer emphasizes the importance of farmers getting involved and telling their story as Congress reauthorizes the farm bill.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

Nicole Berg's year as president of the National Association of Wheat Growers will end at the Commodity Classic this month when Brent Cheyne of Klamath Falls, Ore., assumes the top NAWG office.

Berg farms in Paterson, Wash., with her father and two brothers. They grow wheat, bluegrass seed, field corn, sweet corn, sweet peas, green beans and alfalfa.

Field Reporter, Spokane

