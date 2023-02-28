Nicole Berg's year as president of the National Association of Wheat Growers will end at the Commodity Classic this month when Brent Cheyne of Klamath Falls, Ore., assumes the top NAWG office.
Berg farms in Paterson, Wash., with her father and two brothers. They grow wheat, bluegrass seed, field corn, sweet corn, sweet peas, green beans and alfalfa.
She considers her biggest success to be her testimony before the House Agriculture Committee. She spoke three times to lawmakers about the importance of crop insurance, food aid and conservation programs for wheat farmers.
"Being able to tell the wheat growers' story to Congress has been a true honor," she said.
Berg emphasized to lawmakers the impact of high input costs on grower profitability.
"You can't just look at the price, you have to look at the whole business plan of the wheat farmer," she said.
Volatile wheat prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war meant Berg was called upon for many media interviews.
"It was a great opportunity for U.S. wheat growers, because we got a national stage to tell our story," she said.
Berg previously told the Capital Press that she got involved in NAWG leadership because she had long dreamed of being involved in developing a farm bill. She had worked on the 2018 bill as well.
"Well, the farm bill's not done yet," she said.
She will remain involved as past president of NAWG, she said.
The bill will likely end up in a conference committee with members from the House and Senate. The House is controlled by Republicans and the Senate by Democrats.
"Between now and September is a critical time for the wheat industry across the U.S.," Berg said. "We have to be at the table and we have to be telling our story for the next farm bill."
Rep. Glenn "G.T." Thompson, R-Pa., chair of the House Agriculture Committee, is working "very diligently" to welcome farmers and industry feedback about what they want in the bill first, and then discuss funding, rather than just emphasizing the money involved.
"I think that's a great approach to the steps forward," Berg said.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is also "full steam ahead" with negotiations, Berg said.
During her tenure, Berg made a point of appointing younger farmers to NAWG committee leadership positions.
"(I) made an effort to try to have that younger energy rejuvenation, but then you also need to have a balance of the people who have been there," she said. "We all need to be there to work together."
She urges younger farmers to get involved.
"I know young folks are busy, we all are, but there is a priority for the farm bill in your business plan," she said.
When a farmer is tapped to testify before the House or Senate Agriculture Committee, Berg's advice is: Do your homework.
NAWG's national staff helps prepare farmers to speak about the farm bill, policies and regulations, she said.
"You definitely need to be there as an expert, and you also need to understand in the back of your mind, you already are an expert, in just your life and your farm," she said. "You just need to tell your story."
Cheyne, the new NAWG president, steps up from the vice presidency, which he held this year. He and his son, Rodney, operate a century farm that consists of 400 acres. They grow wheat, barley, oats and alfalfa in addition to champion Angus cattle.
