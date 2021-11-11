PULLMAN, Wash. — Xianming Chen and a crew of researchers planted winter wheat seeds by hand on a recent November morning. They carefully deposited the seeds in just the right spot so they could be easily identified as they grew.
Chen, a USDA Agricultural Research Service research plant geneticist, greeted everybody cheerfully, with a big grin and enthusiastic waves.
For several hours, he dug deep lines in the soil so the researchers knew exactly where to plant the seeds.
At times, the only sounds were stakes being driven into the ground to mark the plots, and the shaking of seeds from tiny packets.
The seeds they planted are new wheat varieties from breeding programs around the country. Chen’s team will monitor them as they grow to determine how vulnerable they are to stripe rust, a devastating fungus that can reduce the yield of a wheat crop by nearly half. The fungus attacks a plant by growing in its leaves and reducing photosynthesis.
“Because stripe rust is one of the most destructive diseases in our region and throughout the country, it is important ... for growers to use scientific knowledge to solve or reduce the problem in their fields,” Chen said.
By testing the varieties before they are released, he can determine how well they will grow if stripe rust appears and let breeders and farmers know ahead of time.
The researchers planted more than 5,700 winter wheat seeds at the USDA’s Palouse Conservation Field Station in Pullman, and more at experimental fields in Central Ferry, Lind, Mount Vernon and Walla Walla, Wash.
Chen’s goal is to find enough resistant wheat varieties so farmers can plant the crop without having to use fungicides, even under the cool, damp weather conditions that favor the disease.
“For the whole region, it will take quite a long time,” Chen said.
But, he said, the goal is “achievable.”
Growing up in China
Chen grew up on a small farm in rural China. His family raised corn, potatoes and wheat.
In college, Chen studied how to protect crops from insects and diseases, then worked as a teacher and researcher.
He came to the U.S. to pursue his Ph.D., arriving at Washington State University in 1985. He worked for the university as a postdoctoral student until joining USDA ARS in 1997.
Chen has become the Northwest’s point man in the war on stripe rust.
Each year, he sends predictions, survey updates, recommendations and variety and fungicide screening data for rust management to growers via email.
The guidance helps growers select resistant varieties, know when to spray fungicide and, at the same time, avoid the unnecessary use of fungicides.
Chen is quick to note that he’s “one of” the experts working on stripe rust. His colleagues are quicker to talk about the impact of his work.
“Xianming Chen is critical to the success of our efforts to breed stripe rust resistance into our releases,” said Kim Garland Campbell, the USDA ARS club wheat breeder. “We would have a hard time staying ahead of the stripe rust fungus without him.”
“He not only works for the good of Pacific Northwest breeders and growers, but really for all across the nation,” said Arron Carter, Washington State University’s winter wheat breeder. “The ability to have cultivars with strong stripe rust resistance leads to more sustainable, economical and environmentally friendly wheat production.”
Stripe rust resistance is an important consideration when releasing new wheat cultivars, Carter said. With Chen’s assistance, “we are able to discard those that are not meeting resistance expectations.”
Price of control
The work has paid off. Previously, farmers risked losing up to 40% of their crop when they planted a wheat variety that was susceptible to stripe rust.
Now, they can limit their losses to only 0.5% of the crop by growing resistant wheat varieties and applying a fungicide.
“True yield loss is less of an issue right now,” Chen said. “The major issue is we still use quite a bit of money to control the rust by applying fungicide.”
Based on data Chen collected between 2002 and 2020, stripe rust causes an average 8.5% yield loss in wheat each year. That’s an average loss to farmers of $155 million across the Pacific Northwest.
At the same time, PNW farmers are forced to spend $13.5 million on fungicides each year to protect their crops, Chen said.
Twenty years ago, farmers spent $15 per acre for one fungicide application. Fewer fungicides were available, so they were more expensive.
Today, generic fungicides cost $2 to $3 per acre, and they’re applied at the same time as a herbicide to knock down weeds, Chen said. When a second or third fungicide application is needed, the cost is more than $10 per acre.
Fungicides are also more effective. Quilt Xcel and Trivapro are currently the best for stripe rust control, Chen said. They have two or three different modes of chemical action but their cost is higher than generic fungicides, he said.
Stripe rust in the PNW
Farmers and researchers have been especially concerned about stripe rust since 2010, because the environment is changing. Most years, the presence of stripe rust has been “significant,” WSU Extension plant pathologist Tim Murray said.
“Over the years, the amount of stripe rust that we’ve had has made everybody sensitive to the fact that they need to be out looking at their crop in the spring,” Murray said.
Not only the Pacific Northwest is threatened. Stripe rust races from the Northwest can travel on the winds to the Canadian prairies and the Great Plains, Murray said.
It’s unlikely that farmers will ever be caught off guard by a new race of stripe rust, Murray said. Chen’s comprehensive monitoring program identifies new races before they can get out of control.
Dry conditions
This year, the prevalence of stripe rust hit a 30-year low, but that was due to drought more than anything else.
The fall of 2020 was dry and the rust didn’t become established. Then, come March 2021, there was no rain.
“When the rain shut off, it also shut off the rust,” Murray said.
The season was so dry, stripe rust didn’t appear at all in Chen’s Pullman and Walla Walla experimental fields.
On the rare occasion that happens, he tries inoculating the wheat plants with stripe rust.
He’s only had to inoculate three times. The first two times, it worked. This time, he had to try a second time, and the rust still failed to appear.
Chen’s stripe rust forecasting models have worked every year since 2010 — except for this year, he said. He predicted low stripe rust levels, but the actual rust levels were even lower than the prediction.
“Such an extremely unfavorable condition is out of the weather range from 1975 to 2007 used in developing the model,” he said. “So, the models need improvement by incorporation of such conditions.”
Chen added an irrigated field this fall at the field in Central Ferry to ensure more sites will have rust for his variety tests. This year, he could only use data from the Mount Vernon site, on the wetter, cooler western part of the state.
Murray predicts the potential for stripe rust will be lower this year compared to others.
“Things could change,” he said. “It can develop very rapidly when conditions become favorable. We may see low fall infection, but we have to wait and see what happens next spring.”
Levels of resistance
Several wheat varieties, such as Madsen, Bruehl and Cara, are highly resistant to stripe rust. With them, even in a severe rust year, farmers don’t need a fungicide, Chen said.
But more than half of the varieties currently grown do not have high resistance. Farmers may select more susceptible varieties for other factors such as yield. Chen and Murray recommend growers plant the most resistant variety available for their area.
In an average year, about 50% of Washington’s wheat acreage requires fungicide, Chen said.
Some farmers still apply fungicide to a field planted to resistant wheat varieties. They appear to believe the fungicide causes a yield bump, Chen said, although he has not found adequate evidence to support this theory.
His recommendation: If stripe rust is not a problem, farmers should not spray fungicide.
Tools for farmers
Chen and Murray recently received a grant to establish spore traps throughout Eastern Washington as part of USDA’s National Predictive Model Tool Initiative.
They’ll get a better picture of when and how many spores are present during the growing season and compare it to weather data and Chen’s real-time disease readings.
The models should provide more accurate information for growers to determine when to use fungicides, Chen said.
Overall, Chen said he enjoys working with, and for, farmers to help keep stripe rust at bay.
“This is also important to me as I have spent much of my career to solve the important problem,” he said.