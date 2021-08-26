Vietnam is poised to reduce or eliminate tariffs on wheat, corn and pork imports from the U.S.
As part of bilateral meetings with Vietnamese leaders, Vice President Kamala Harris said Vietnam is considering a U.S. proposal to eliminate or reduce Most Favored National import duties on wheat, corn and pork products. This would allow farmers and pork producers greater access to Vietnam's markets, according to a fact sheet from Harris' office.
An announcement on whether the tariffs will be further reduced or eliminated is expected in September, said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications for U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry.
"It definitely is an important market and has the potential to grow," Mercer told the Capital Press. "The milling industry and wheat foods industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world."
Vietnam particularly wants soft white wheat, which is primarily grown in the Pacific Northwest, Mercer said.
Vietnam is the last remaining Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) country applying a tariff against U.S. wheat imports but not against Canadian and Australian wheat, making the announcement "particularly noteworthy" for U.S. wheat growers, Mercer said.
The U.S. was a member of the original TPP trade agreement with 11 other countries. President Donald Trump withdrew from TPP in January 2017, emphasizing bilateral agreements instead.
The newly announced reduction follows one in July 2020, when Vietnam reduced its tariff on imported U.S. wheat — excluding durum — from 5% to 3% in a revision of its Most Favored Nation tariff rates, according to U.S. Wheat.
U.S. Wheat worked with USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service to reach out to Vietnam's Ministry of Finance. Citing rising prices and a tighter wheat supply, the industry told the ministry that reducing or eliminating the tariff would benefit Vietnamese residents, Mercer said.
Vietnam imports an average of more than 3 million metric tons of wheat per year, primarily from Australia.
Despite the tariffs, Vietnam’s imports of U.S. soft white, hard red winter and hard red spring wheat exceeded 500,000 metric tons in the 2020/21 marketing year, according to U.S. Wheat.
Vietnam went from importing a high of 93,500 metric tons of U.S. soft white wheat in 2017-2018 to 157,000 metric tons last year, Mercer said.
"That's been a pretty steady increase," he said.
“We are very excited to see this tariff being lifted between Vietnam and the U.S., and we commend the Administration, FAS and Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance for their diligence to aid both the U.S. and Vietnam,” Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said in a press release. “We are eager to see all of the doors this will open for both countries."
Enhanced Vietnam market access is one of the National Pork Producer Council's top trade priorities, said Jim Monroe, assistant vice president of communications.
Vietnam’s tariffs on U.S. pork were temporarily reduced for six months in 2020 and farmers enjoyed a "significant increase" in exports there, Monroe said.
Seventy members of the U.S. House in May sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seeking support for increased access for U.S. pork to the Vietnam market, citing "burdensome, inconsistent red-tape requirements and tariffs that put U.S. pork at a significant competitive disadvantage."
"This appears to be very good news, but we would refer you to U.S. government officials to confirm any details," Monroe told the Capital Press.