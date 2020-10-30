A new video heralds how canola benefits soil quality.
The 12-minute video features 15 farmers, two Natural Resources Conservation Service employees and Haiying Tao, Washington State University nutrient management specialist.
The association originally applied for a $5,000 grant from the Washington Soil Health Committee for field tours in several Eastern Washington counties, said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association applied the grant to producing the video. A recent WSU graduate with a videography company visited six counties to film the interviews.
The intended audience was originally other growers, "but I think this story needs to be a lot broader reach than that," Sowers said. "It's just telling the story from the farm about how canola impacts soil health, and what it means to a lot of different people, and a lot of environments in Eastern Washington."
She said the video could appeal to industry representatives, high school and college educators and the public.
"We hope anybody watching the video comes away with a better understanding of ... how soil health and canola production build upon each other, and just farming," she said. "There always needs to be more information out there about why farmers make the decisions they do. They're always trying to make their farm better and sustainable."
More videos are likely, Sowers said.
"We had 75 minutes of interview footage," she said. "The producers that were interviewed just had so much good information. It was very hard to narrow down."