Pacific Northwest farmers added 190,000 acres of winter wheat this year compared to 2021 but reduced spring wheat acreage by 130,000 acres, according to USDA.
USDA's March 31 prospective plantings report said winter wheat will increase:
• 11.3% in Idaho, from 710,000 acres in 2021 to 790,000 acres.
• 5.7% in Washington, from 1.75 million acres last year to 1.85 million acres.
• 1.4% in Oregon, from 720,000 acres to 730,000 acres.
• 1.7% in the U.S., from 33.6 million acres to 34.2 million acres.
USDA expects spring wheat will:
• Decline 7.8% in Idaho, dropping from 510,000 acres last year to 470,000 acres.
• Decline 15.5% in Washington, from 580,000 acres to 490,000 acres.
• Decline nearly 2% in the U.S., from 11.4 million acres to 11.2 million acres.
Total U.S. wheat plantings will increase 1.4%, from 46.7 million acres to nearly 47.4 million acres.
Acreage is up, but not dramatically, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission attributes the increase in acreage to higher wheat prices last fall, long before prices shot up more recently due to impacts on the world market from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"Often, that's what we see — higher prices tend to increase acreage," Squires said. "Who knows what production's going to be? We're still in a drought. We're still in need of moisture."
Input costs are "ballooning" and a "challenge," he said.
USDA's grain stocks report indicates a decrease of nearly 22% nationwide from last year, from 1.31 billion bushels to 1.02 billion bushels.
Stocks dropped 52% in Oregon, from 29.1 million bushels to 13.8 million bushels.
Stocks in Washington dropped 43%, from 99.5 million bushels to 56.6 million bushels.
Stocks in Idaho fell 31%, from 53.3 million bushels to 36.7 million bushels.
"I think that's just a sign that there's just not a lot of wheat," Squires said. "We had a very short crop last year, demand is down, there's been less wheat to sell."
Major markets like Japan and the Philippines are down slightly, but holding fairly well, Squires said. Less white wheat is going for use as animal feed, he noted.
"Hopefully the increased winter wheat acres will give a little boost to production and output," Squires said.
Winter wheat tends to have higher yields compared to spring wheat. But production depends on timely rains, Squires said.
He pointed to early predictions that the region won't experience the same extreme heat as last year.
"I hope that's the case," he said.
