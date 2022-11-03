At least a third of the wheat crop in several states in the Plains might be off to a poor start, according to USDA projections, but a Pacific Northwest market analyst says it's too early to tell if it will have a lasting effect on prices.
According to the USDA's Oct. 31 crop progress report, 42% of the Texas winter wheat crop was rated very poor and 23% poor for the week ending Oct. 30.
In Kansas, 18% was very poor and 24% poor.
In Oklahoma, 17% was very poor and 19% poor.
In Nebraska, 15% was very poor and 23% poor.
"This time of year, it's kind of difficult to gauge what the crop is really going to look like based on crop reports this early on," said Darby Campsey, director of communications and producer relations for the Texas Wheat Producers Board and Association.
Many Texas wheat farmers planted early to take advantage of rain in August, but more meaningful rain didn't materialize afterward, she said.
The Texas board expected more wheat production because of higher prices, but planting conditions have been "challenging," Campsey said.
The Texas wheat planting season runs from August to Dec. 15. Campsey said about 20% of wheat farmers haven't yet planted.
Farmers will decide in the spring whether to insure their crop as grain production, or as forage for grazing, she said.
"Even if there's poor performance in the fall, if the wheat goes into winter dormancy and re-emerges in the spring, they'll definitely go forward with grain production," she said.
Half of Texas' wheat crop is typically harvested for grain production.
Kansas' winter wheat crop rated 24% good to excellent, compared to 45% last year at the same time.
"This is the lowest good to excellent rating since 1992," said Justin Gilpin, CEO of the Kansas Wheat Commission.
Emergence was 58%, behind 69% last year and a 67% average. Topsoil moisture is 89% short to very short, and subsoil is 90% short to very short, he said.
The crop conditions are due to ongoing drought, which impacted year's harvest.
About 93% of the state is in drought conditions, with 58% in extreme drought and 33% in exceptional drought, Gilpin said.
"These fall crop ratings don’t necessarily determine final harvest yield, but they do highlight the severity of the situation at this time," Gilpin said.
The Pacific Northwest wheat crop fared better. In Idaho, 42% of the crop was rated fair, 44% good and 9% excellent. In Oregon, 16% was fair, 32% good and 44% excellent. In Washington, 31% of the winter wheat crop was fair, 54% good and 9% excellent.
It's good to track the crop's progress, but the market isn't putting a lot of weight on the report, said Dan Steiner, grain merchandiser at Morrow County Grain Growers in Boardman, Ore.
If U.S. wheat farmers want improved prices, Steiner said, something "horrible" would have to happen to competing production in the Black Sea region and Russia, or find more buyers.
"If we head into March, and things haven't improved ... now the market will start paying attention to it," he said. "It's like, 'Yeah, the crop's looking bad, but we have lots of time for it to recover.'"
