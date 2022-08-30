The U.S. will provide more than $68 million to the United Nations World Food Program to purchase, move and store up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat to help respond to the food crisis gripping parts of Africa.
Speaking on background, a U.S. Agency for International Development spokesperson said the purchase does not replace any purchases from U.S. farmers.
"By purchasing food in countries closer to those in greatest need, USAID is making the best possible use of taxpayer dollars by ensuring shipping costs are lower," the spokesperson said. "In addition, grain procured in Ukraine can more quickly reach the areas in need given proximity and shorter transport routes."
Twenty million tons of grain in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are ready to go, and they have been stuck there due to Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea, the spokesperson said.
"In order to save lives, humanitarians need access to all available grain stores to deliver to the populations that need it most," the spokesperson said. "As we hope Putin will continue to uphold his end of the deal and let the grains out, we are working in partnership with the Ukrainians to explore all options to help more grains get onto the market."
The 150,000 metric tons of grain will move in a series of shipments in the coming weeks from Black Sea ports. The first humanitarian shipment of 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain out of the Black Sea was Aug. 16. It will be distributed as part of emergency food rations by the end of the year.
The purchase likely won't have much impact on the global market, Northwest market analysts said.
"I think it's more just (public relations) than anything," said Byron Behne, senior merchant at Northwest Grain Growers in Walla Walla, Wash. "This is just another way of giving (Ukraine) some money, it just looks a little better than a pure giveaway of money. I don't know that it's all that different in the end."
U.S. wheat farmers might question the use of taxpayer funds to buy Ukrainian wheat for donation, said Dan Steiner, grains merchant for Morrow County Grain Growers in Oregon, but Russia and Ukraine have a logistical freight advantage over the U.S.
The U.S. wheat industry needs demand, Steiner said. Ideally, about 15 million bushels to 16 million bushels need to be exported from the U.S. per week.
"We're already behind. ... We need something other than the traditional core business," he said. "Right now we think the price is low enough, we should be making some sales. On a world level, we're still too high."
In April, USAID and USDA announced a rare full drawdown of the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust (BEHT), $282 million, as part of a $670 million effort to purchase U.S. wheat and other American food commodities as food aid. USDA provided $388 million in additional funding through the Commodity Credit Corporation to cover ocean freight transportation, inland transport, internal transport, shipping and handling, and other associated costs.
Recent purchases by the CCC of U.S. white wheat for donation are expected to be a big part of demand for the fall, Behne said.
The U.S. has provided nearly $7.6 billion in assistance to respond to the global food security crisis since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
"We will continue to work to meet the needs of the people made even more vulnerable due to Russia’s war against Ukraine," a USAID press release states.
"U.S. grown commodities play an important role in meeting global grain needs and will continue to be a critical component of U.S. food assistance programs around the world," the USAID spokesperson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.