Grain silos in the port of Odesa, Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia have resumed grain shipments.

The U.S. will provide more than $68 million to the United Nations World Food Program to purchase, move and store up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat to help respond to the food crisis gripping parts of Africa.

Speaking on background, a U.S. Agency for International Development spokesperson said the purchase does not replace any purchases from U.S. farmers.

